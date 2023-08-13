Horizon Community Funds grants $98k to eight nonprofits, largest Community Impact cycle ever

Horizon Community Funds has granted $98,000 to eight different nonprofits serving Northern Kentucky. This is the largest Community Impact Fund grant cycle since Horizon Community Funds was founded in 2017.



The following nonprofits received funds:

• The Cincinnati Eye Institute Foundation received $15,000 for improved patient navigation in Northern Kentucky clinics. These funds will help to address demand for eyecare in Northern Kentucky through a full-time Family Liaison, a position dedicated to facilitating the clinic experience and treatment of eye disease for CEIF’s pediatric and adult patients.

• Gateway Community & Technical College received $5,000 for their Food for Thought Pantry, which provides fresh and shelf-stable foods, basic household supplies such as paper towels and trash bags, and personal care products not covered by SNAP benefits to students in need.

• Leadership Council for Nonprofits received $10,000 for the BOLD NKY Cohort. These funds will be used to engage the Northern Kentucky nonprofit sector and enroll local future and current nonprofit leaders into LC’s Board Orientation + Leadership Development (BOLD) program.

• Life Learning Center received $14,500 for their Embedded Remote Employment Team, which will offer remote care and services at employer partner locations. This program will provide career retention and advancement support including peer support services for LLC Candidates/Members.

• Meals on Wheels Southwest OH & Northern KY received $15,000 to bring their new food truck to neighborhoods identified as having high food insecurity among seniors and high numbers of seniors belonging to historically underserved racial and ethnic minority groups.

• Northern Kentucky University received $20,000 for Nursing Advocacy Center for the Underserved. This program works to eliminate health disparities and improve the quality of life among the region’s most vulnerable populations by identifying their health priorities and removing barriers to receiving proper care.



• People Working Cooperatively received $8,500 for home repairs and modifications in Northern Kentucky to ensure that low-income homeowners are able to meet their fundamental need for safe, sound, accessible, healthful, and affordable housing.

• UpSpring received $10,000 for Summer 360: Northern Kentucky. This program is an academic and enrichment day camp that focuses on increasing math skills, literacy, and social-emotional wellbeing for children experiencing homelessness in Northern Kentucky.



“Northern Kentucky is fortunate to have so many nonprofits providing exceptional and indispensable services to our community members,” said Nancy Grayson, President and CEO of Horizon Community Funds. “We are look forward to seeing the work these eight nonprofits are able to accomplish with the funding they received and are grateful to all who have donated to the Community Impact Fund to make these grants possible.”



“When Horizon began giving grants from its Community Impact Fund, the amounts were smaller and the recipients few,” said Kit Andrews, Horizon Community Funds Grantmaking Committee Chair. “This year, we began vetting projects with nearly $100,000 to give! We are serving more people and we find the programs are more focused and innovative. Because of your generosity, we’re lifting Northern Kentucky individuals and families through improved education, healthcare, housing, and jobs. We thank you.”



The Community Impact Fund provides an annual flexible grant opportunity that provides resources for nonprofits that accelerate change, innovate solutions, and leverage partnerships and resources in Northern Kentucky. The Community Impact Fund relies on individual donors, business partnerships, and other support to bring grant opportunities to Northern Kentucky.

Dr. Fernando Figueroa, President of Gateway Community and Technical College, echoed the sentiments of the recipients regarding the impact of the grants.

“Gateway Community and Technical College is dedicated to helping students achieve bright futures through higher education. As part of our mission to remove barriers to student success, we provide non-academic support to students through The Food for Thought Pantry, which ensures that all students and their families have access to food and basic necessities as they pursue their better life. Through the support of the Community Impact Fund, we are able to champion our students when they are in need, and we anticipate serving hundreds of individuals in the upcoming semester.”

Information on the 2024 Community Impact Fund grant cycle will be available at the end of this year.



The community is encouraged to donate to the Community Impact Fund by:

• Visiting www.horizonfunds.org

• Mailing a check made payable to Horizon Community Funds (memo: NKY Coronavirus Relief Fund): 50 E. RiverCenter Blvd., Suite 431, Covington, KY 41011.

