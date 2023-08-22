It’s out to the ol’ ballgame for NKY Young Professionals: Brews and Baseball at the Y’alls game

The Northern Kentucky Young Professionals (NKYP) will partner with the Florence Y’alls for an event filled with brews, baseball and meaningful relationship building.



Brews and Baseball will take place from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday, at Thomas More Stadium, the Y’alls ballpark, (7950 Freedom Way Florence).

This fun-filled night will feature a Frontier League showdown between the Florence Y’alls and the Lake Erie Crushers, promising an exhilarating experience for all attendees.



In addition to the exciting baseball action, participants will gain valuable insights into the Florence Y’alls’ success story with a VIP insider look into the Y’alls Franchise, personally shared by President and CEO David DelBello.

This behind-the-scenes view will offer young professionals a unique perspective on the business model of a successful sports franchise.



“We’re excited to add ‘Brews and Baseball’ to our roster of annual events for young professionals,” said NKYP Director Kyle Frizzell.

“Part of the mission of NKYP is to create opportunities for YPs to connect with peers – and we can’t think of a more fun way to do that than by bringing them all together to connect at the Y’alls ballpark.”



Registration for Brews and Baseball includes a ticket to the game on the exclusive Florence Y’alls Party Patio (first baseline), 2 drink tickets, a voucher for a hot dog or hamburger and a one-on-one conversational meeting with DelBello.



Brews and Baseball is $25 for members, $30 for future members and a discounted rate of $20 is available for YPs. To register, click here.

