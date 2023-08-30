John Schickel: Join us in honoring Irene and Charlie Patrick during Sept. 13 Boone County Senior Picnic

The annual Boone County Senior Picnic will be held Wednesday, September 13, at the Boone County Fairgrounds, and a very special picnic it will be.

The first senior picnic, the idea of Irene and Charlie Patrick, was held many years ago as an informal event at their home in Hebron.

Appropriately, Boone County Judge-Executive Gary Moore decided to use this year’s picnic to rededicate Petersburg Road from the Irene Patrick Memorial Highway to the Charlie and Irene Patrick Memorial Highway. The road, which runs by the Patrick family farm, was dedicated many years ago in Irene’s memory. Since Charlie passed away several years ago, we thought it only fitting to rename it in honor of this fantastic couple’s memory.

I was honored to sponsor Senate Joint Resolution 27 in the Kentucky Senate, which made this law. I thank State Representative Steve Rawlings, who represents the area, for carrying it in the House.

Charlene Tippon, daughter of Charlie and Irene, said to me, “My mom and dad always operated as a team in their family life and public service, so I am elated the road is going to be rededicated in mom and dad’s honor.”

Indeed, they did operate as a team, serving on the Boone County Fiscal Court, first Charlie as a magistrate and Irene later as a commissioner. In addition, they contributed significantly to a wide variety of causes in Boone County to make this county the wonderful place it is.

All Boone County senior citizens are invited to join the celebration at the Boone County Fairgrounds on Wednesday, September 13. Tickets, which are $6, are available at the Boone County Courthouse. The picnic is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Lunch is at noon and is included in the price of admission.

Sen. John Schickel, R-Union, represents the 11th Senate District in northern and central Boone County. He is Senate Licensing and Occupations Committee chair. He also serves as a Senate Banking and Insurance, Judiciary, and Natural Resources and Energy committee member.