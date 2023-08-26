John Schickel: Robby Mills is a solid choice and will make an excellent lieutenant governor for Kentucky

I love good political theater, and neither candidate for governor disappointed me at Fancy Farm this year. It was great. If you love a good political verbal boxing match, I’d highly recommend going to KET’s website and watching it.

Governor Andy Beshear took several jabs at Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s lieutenant governor selection, Robby Mills. It got me thinking about what an excellent lieutenant governor Senator Robby Mills will be and what a wise decision Daniel Cameron has made.

The most significant role of a lieutenant governor is being capable of fulfilling the responsibilities of the governor if, god-forbid, something should happen to make the sitting governor incapable of performing his duties. Senator Mills fits that qualification perfectly as someone who has successfully worked with the executive branch and is uniquely familiar with working alongside the legislature.

I’ve gotten to know Senator Robby Mills well, as he and I share an administrative assistant. I have served in the Kentucky State Senate for quite a while now. I’ve seen many folks come and go from the Senate chamber, but quite frankly, Senator Robby Mills is one of the most impressive legislators — and, more importantly, human beings — I have witnessed serve as a member of the upper chamber of the Kentucky legislature.

While his professional and political resume is very impressive, the most impressive thing for me is the kind of man he is.

Most of the time, he and I agree on issues, but on occasions, we have not. I have always been impressed by how he handles conflict and disagreement. He is calm and a good listener, which is a quality that is essential for a lieutenant governor. However, he remains convicted of his beliefs and will advocate for them. He is a rock-solid conservative.

Senator Mills is a good family man with a strong work ethic. He is intelligent and doesn’t take himself too seriously. We have had some great laughs, and I appreciate his friendship. He is a perfect fit for the Lieutenant Governor’s Office. It says something about the gubernatorial candidate, Daniel Cameron that one of his first official moves would be so wise.

Sen. John Schickel, R-Union, represents the 11th Senate District in northern and central Boone County. He is Senate Licensing and Occupations Committee chair. He also serves as a Senate Banking and Insurance, Judiciary, and Natural Resources and Energy committee member.