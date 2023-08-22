KCTCS expects 78k students, 5.8% increase for fall semester at its 16 campuses; to celebrate Spirit Week

The Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) is expected to welcome 78,245 students, an increase of 5.8% over last year, for the fall semester. As the largest postsecondary education institution in the state, KCTCS’ 16 colleges account for over 44% of the state’s public higher education undergraduate enrollment.

In addition, by the end of the 2023-24 academic year, approximately 105,000 students will enroll in either an associate program designed to transfer to a four-year university or in one of the 106 technical programs offered.

Coinciding with the first month of the fall 2023 semester, each college is sponsoring a Spirit Week. During Spirit Week, all KCTCS colleges will host numerous events, including resource fairs, seminars, team building and recreational activities, luncheons and cookouts, contests, giveaways and much more.

“The first month of the fall 2023 semester is in full swing,” said Dr. Larry Ferguson, acting KCTCS president. “Every day, our dedicated staff and faculty are working hard to help our students as well as business partners and employees achieve personal, professional and economic success. We look forward to building on that momentum and can’t wait to continue offering exceptional service where and when our students need us.”

Of note, KCTCS is the largest provider of postsecondary education, online education, dual-credit classes and workforce training in Kentucky.

KCTCS has served over one million Kentuckians while, at the same time, maintaining the lowest tuition in the state (50% of most of the state’s four-year institutions) since it was created in 1998. Also, over 78% of all KCTCS students receive financial aid and only 12.4% need student loans to finance their education.

These metrics are powered by KCTCS’ unparalleled success and participation in the Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship program that helps individuals who have not yet earned an associate degree afford an industry-recognized certificate, degree or diploma for free.

During the 2022-2023 school year, 4,211 KCTCS students received a Work Ready Kentucky Scholarship with an average award amount of $2,808. The total amount awarded was $11,824,209.



Additionally, KCTCS awards 94% of skilled trade credentials in the state and 88% of associate degrees in nursing and allied health.

Kentucky Community & Technical College System