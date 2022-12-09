Kentucky sets record for tourism in 2022, $12.9b in economic impact; NKY’s share was $1.95 billion

Staff report

2022 was the best year on record for Kentucky tourism, with $12.9 billion generated in economic impact and 91,668 jobs — NKY is the second largest impact region in the state.

Governor Andy Beshear joined state tourism leaders in Lexington to celebrate the record-breaking year, which saw visitation surpass pre-pandemic volumes.

“Tourism is essential to Kentucky. It’s thrilling to see our hard work pay off in such a historic way,” said Gov. Beshear. “From horse country and outdoor adventure to history, arts, culture and our world-famous bourbon, Kentucky has a little something for every traveler – but what really sets us apart is the hospitality and kindness of the hardworking Kentuckians in this industry.”

In 2022, 75.9 million travelers visited Kentucky, spending $8.9 billion across the Commonwealth, according to a study by Tourism Economics. More than $937 million in state and local taxes were generated, equating to a $536 tax savings for every Kentucky household. Total visitation reached 103% of 2019 volumes, and visitor spending reached 112%.

There was good news in the report for Northern Kentucky which holds 15% of the $12.98 tourism in the Commonwealth — the second largest impact region in the state at $1.95 billion.

Consider these additional stats:

• The tourism economic impact in NKY grew 15% from 2021 to 2022, showcasing the power of marketing NKY as a choice destination in Kentucky and part of the Cincy Region.

• Northern Kentucky has added more than 1,000 new jobs in the tourism industry.

To see the full report from Tourism Economics, click here.

“Northern Kentucky is on the rise, and today, we are celebrating our area’s economic impact on the Commonwealth of Kentucky. Especially as Northern Kentucky was ranked as the second largest impact area in the state behind Louisville, boding well for our entire region,” said President & CEO of meetNKY, Julie Kirkpatrick.

“Much of that impact is due to our amazing partners and attractions. This past week, two more local distilleries – Pensive Distilling Co. and Augusta Distillery – joined the Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tour and The B-Line, taking our total stops to 25. In August, the LWS Open Disc Golf Pro Tour at England Idlewild Park will bring an estimated $800,000 impact and 40% of its visitors from outside the Cincinnati Region (according to the NKU Center for Economic Analysis and Development). Our river cities continue to be a thriving place for people to live, work and play and we are excited to celebrate that widely.”

The 2022 numbers surpassed the previous highest record of $11.8 billion in economic impact in 2019, and 91,668 jobs.

“What an incredible achievement for our tourism industry: record-breaking numbers of visitors, jobs and tax revenue in 2022,” said Tourism, Arts & Heritage Cabinet Secretary Lindy Casebier.

“These numbers underscore the economic benefits of tourism and the importance of investing in our local communities. The investments made by Gov. Beshear have paid off and will continue to pay dividends across the Commonwealth. Every community in Kentucky offers a unique experience for travelers, and we are proud to support them in their efforts.”

“We are thrilled to see such a strong return to travel in 2022,” said Mike Mangeot, commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Tourism. “We look forward to building on this momentum as we begin putting the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding to work in communities across the state and truly making the most of this opportunity, reaching more prospective visitors than ever before.”