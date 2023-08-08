McGlasson Farms accepted into KFB Certified Farm Market program; high demand for local food cited

Kentucky Farm Bureau has announced the acceptance of McGlasson Farms, located in Boone County, into the 2023 Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB) Certified Farm Market Program.

As a member of this prestigious program, this market has committed to providing top-quality products and services to its customers. This certification ensures that McGlasson Farms meets the highest standards of quality, freshness, and marketing appeal.

KFB President Mark Haney, expressed his delight in seeing the continued growth of the KFB Certified Farm Market Program.

He remarked on the increasing demand for locally grown foods, which is a positive development over the last few years.

“We look forward to another successful season of providing some of the best farm-fresh goods to our customers by some of the best producers across this state,” he said.

The KFB Certified Farm Market logo identifies markets certified through this program, and they are listed in the online directory. The program also provides collective advertising, promotional items, educational tour opportunities, and other marketing benefits, with the aim of increasing the net farm income of member markets.

Consumers can find the KFB Certified Farm Market Rack Card at Kentucky welcome centers, state resort parks, local chambers of commerce/tourism centers, and county Farm Bureau offices. Alternatively, they can visit the KFB Certified Farm Market website at kyfb.com/certified for a complete list of markets or download the KFB App.

KFB is celebrating its 28th year of offering the Certified Farm Market program, and interested parties can visit kyfb.com/certified or e-mail kfbcertified@kyfb.com for more information