Newport Campbell County Farmers Market vendor offering a different way to buy meat — a CSA package

The Newport Campbell County Farmers Market is open through October 28th at 709 Monmouth Street and one of its vendors is offering a meat CSA (Community Supported Agriculture) package.

Little Rock and Tinker Ridge Farms are teaming up to offer the package, a 4-month subscription with farm fresh, naturally raised meats. It includes a variety of chicken, beef and pork that is farmer’s choice picked each month, meaning you may not get the same thing every time.

Most customers like the experience of receiving a box that is somewhat random and variable and look forward to discovering what’s in their order each month.

The animals do not receive any hormones or antibiotics. Cattle are grass-fed and grass- finished and our chickens are pasture raised. Pigs are raised by another local farmer. All meat is USDA processed and vacuum-packed.

Subscriptions come in two sizes: Large, 10 pounds/month, $280 and Small, 5 pounds/month, $140.

Payment must made in advance to reserve your subscription. Meat will be picked up at Little Rock Farm the 3rd Saturday of the month, September through December, or at one of our other pick-up locations earlier in the week: Tuesdays at the Farmers Market in Highland Heights, Saturdays at the Farmers Market in Newport, or Mondays in Hyde Park at the Cincinnati Sports Club. Customers get a list of pick-up dates once the order is placed.

Deadline is September 10 to reserve your subscription.

Call Little Rock Farm owner Stephanie Zink at 859-991-6969 or click here for the farm’s website. Space is limited. Or visit Susan Turner at one of the Campbell County Farmers Markets for additional information.

Campbell County Farmers bring their produce straight from their fields and valleys directly to Newport for the Farmers Market. In season items are available while supplies last.

