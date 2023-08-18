Newport Independent Schools continues annual tradition as teachers, staff hold Home Visit Day

The Newport Independent Schools continued its award-winning annual tradition of teachers and staff spreading out across the city to meet with students and parents in their homes during Home Visit Day yesterday.

Home Visit Day is an opportunity for students to meet and get to know the teachers they will have during the 2023-24 school year, which begins Aug. 22.

Teachers and staff met at Newport High School to receive rosters of students and families to visit and departed for their destinations.

Home Visit Day can help ease anxious students, particularly if they are new to the district or going to a new building. This is an opportunity for students to meet their teachers in a comfortable setting.

Lunch was served by event sponsor Pompilio’s Italian Restaurant, the legendary Newport restaurant owned and operated by Newport High School alumni Larry Geiger and Joe Bristow, at the high school.

Newport is one of the few school districts in the nation to take the innovative step of visiting students at their homes before the start of the school year.

The Kentucky School Boards Association honored the Home Visit Program by giving the 2018 Public Education Achieves in Kentucky (PEAK) Award to the Newport Independent Schools.