NKY’s Fred Hellman shares his and his fellow Marines’ story in a memoir about the Vietnam War

Staff report

Fred Hellmann shares his story and the story of his fellow Marines who fought in the Vietnam War in Never Give Up: A Vietnam Veteran’s Memoir.

Hellmann went from being a young swim instructor in his hometown in Northern Kentucky to a foreign battlefield, fighting for his country, and surviving the horrors of war.

After Hellmann returned home, he discovered the war had changed his life forever.

Even though he left the war behind, his struggle with PTSD stayed with him. But with every challenge that Hellmann encounters, he is determined to follow his life’s theme: Never Give Up.

Hellmann was inspired to document his memories and experiences of fighting in the Vietnam War following a nightmare he experienced decades after returning home from the war.

He shares his life story through photographs, letters written in Vietnam to family and friends at home in Northern Kentucky, letters written by his family, historical events from around the world, and entries and reports from the unit diaries.

After 30 years of silence about Vietnam, his need to find closure and put his horrific combat experiences behind him prompted him to write his book.

“For me, writing and compiling information helped to release fear, anger, and guilt,” Hellmann said.

Fred Hellmann’s story shows the difficulties of being a Vietnam veteran suffering from PTSD as well as the challenges that face the family and friends of a veteran, but it is also a story of hope, and a message to “Never Give Up.”

He is retired after a career in retail following his military service. When he is not spending time with his family, Fred is speaking about his experiences and presenting his book to groups around the Greater Cincinnati area with his wife, Linda.

The book is available for purchase at CincyBooks.com.