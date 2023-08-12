Northern Kentucky Education Council looking for One to One coaches to support students’ reading

It’s back to school time and the Northern Kentucky Education Council is gearing up to support young readers through its One to One Reading program.

Reading on grade level by 3rd grade is a determining factor of a child’s future academic success.

One to One provides a cadre of volunteers to help more than 150 students across 25 Northern Kentucky schools overcome their literacy challenges, gain confidence in their reading skills and develop a solid foundation for future success.

Call for Volunteers: The Council is recruiting parents, grandparents, business leaders and community volunteers to serve as One to One Reading Coaches.

Coaches meet with the same student once a week for approximately 35 minutes during the school day from September through May.

Coaches must attend a FREE five-hour, in-person training to learn specific strategies to help young readers.

Coaches receive materials and supplies to use during the weekly coaching sessions.

Coaches are provided ongoing professional development opportunities throughout the year.

One to One Coach Trainings: Registration is now open for the following new coach training sessions (space is limited). Register today at: nkyec.org/one-to-one.

Time:

10 a.m.-3 p.m. (Lunch will be provided)

Dates and Locations:

Thursday, Aug. 31 @ Kenton County Public Library – Erlanger Branch

Wednesday, Sep. 6 @ Campbell County Public Library – Carrico/Fort Thomas Branch

Saturday, Sep. 9 @ Kenton County Public Library – Erlanger Branch​

Learn more: One to One coaches and local school leaders share their passion and love for One to One Reading: https://youtu.be/1tRas7x4Rak

Community members can also invest in student success donating to One to One. Donations help provide literacy training for coaches, coaching resources and supplies and books for students. Dontate today or learn more at nkyec.org/one-to-one.