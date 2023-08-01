Only one week remains to get discounted early bird tickets to Kentucky State Fair; prices increase Aug. 5

The Kentucky State Fair says this the final week to purchase $9 early bird tickets, which include parking.

Early bird tickets are on sale at participating Kroger locations around the state, online at kystatefair.org, and at the Kentucky Exposition Center Ticket Office through Friday, August 4. Prices go up to $10 on August 5.

This year’s fair is “Summer Summed Up,” offering local entertainment, thrilling rides, and mouthwatering food that the whole family is sure to enjoy. Fairgoers can expect new performances, unique one-day activations, and more.

New Performances

• Ten days of Texas Roadhouse Concert Series performances

Visit kystatefair.org/concerts for the entire lineup. • The Ice Cream Show!

This interactive family show will entertain you with a cart full of magic tricks and juggling props—no real ice cream involved. • Plant Guy

Is that plant moving? It sure is! Catch the funniest plant you’ll ever talk to strolling around the fair. Say hello and take a selfie; he’s big on photosynthesis. • Cirque Zuma Zuma

On the Family Stage – An exhilarating African cirque-style show packed with unique themes that are sure to wow. • U.S. Army Special Operations

Step into the role of a soldier with virtual reality: experience parachute and flight simulators, augmented reality sand table, and more. Meet & greet with soldiers and see some of the weapons they use.

Additional new performances to be announced closer to the fair

Unique One-Day Activations

• Kentucky State Civics Bee – August 18

• BEERFEST – August 19

• Kentucky Auctioneers Association State Contest — August 19

• Largest Pumpkin & Watermelon Contest – August 19

• Kentucky Exposition Foundation Sunshine Class – August 24

• Kentucky Exposition Foundation Championship Drive presented by Farm Credit Mid-America – August 24

• Kentucky State Fair Talent Classic Finals– August 26

Additional one-day activations to be announced closer to the fair

The Kentucky State Fair runs August 17-27 and opens at 10 a.m. daily. Admission ends one hour before outside areas close.

Effective Monday-Thursday after 6 p.m. and Friday-Sunday all day, fairgoers under 18 years old entering the fair must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian 21 years of age or older. Proof of age is required. IDs will be verified at the gate. Read the entire policy at kystatefair.org.

Kentucky State Fair