Prep Football Report: Highlands senior quarterback provides 342 total yards in season-opening victory

By Terry Boehmker
NKyTribune sports reporter
Highlands quarterback Brody Benke opened his senior season Friday night with an outstanding offensive performance that carried his team to a 34-27 win over Lexington Catholic in the Bluegrass Bowl at LexCath.
Benke threw two touchdown passes, ran for a pair of TDs and caught a scoring pass during the game that wasn’t decided until the final minutes. The multi-talented 6-foot-4, 225-pound player accounted for 342 total yards (189 passing, 111 rushing, 42 receiving). With his five touchdowns, he actually outscored the opposing team.
With 2:26 remaining in the fourth quarter, Benke scored his third touchdown on a 4-yard run and junior Logan Nickelman kicked the extra point to give the Bluebirds a 34-20 lead.
LexCath scored a touchdown less than minute later to make it 34-27. The Knights then attempted an onside kick, but they recovered the ball before it went the required 10 yards. The Bluebirds took possession with 1:23 remaining and ran out the clock.
Highlands finished with a 478-339 advantage in total yards. Senior wide receiver Carson Class caught both of Benke’s touchdown passes. The team also used sophomore Rio Litmer at quarterback and he threw a 36-yard TD pass to Benke that gave the Bluebirds a 13-0 lead early in the second quarter.
LexCath tied the score 13-13 in the third quarter and 20-20 early in the fourth quarter. The Bluebirds regained the lead on a 29-yard TD pass from Benke to Class and extended it to 34-20 on Benke’s final touchdown.
The offensive leader for LexCath was senior quarterback Jackson Wasik, who completed 26 of 42 passes for 255 yards and three touchdowns. The Knights’ other TD came on a 64-yard run by sophomore Joaquin Pereira.
The game was a homecoming for Highlands coach Bob Sphire. He was the first head coach at LexCath from 1991 to 2005 and Friday was the first time he faced his former team.
Other games on Friday
Beechwood defeated Cincinnati McNicholas, 31-14, to give Jay Volker his first victory as head coach of the Tigers and Ludlow rolled to a 42-6 win over Lockland (Ohio) in the first game on its synthetic turf field with Breckin Ralston scoring three times for the Panthers.
Simon Kenton scored 22 unanswered points in the second half to come away with a 29-19 win over Dixie Heights. The Pioneers’ rally was led by junior quarterback Brady Lee, who threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Nathan Kitchens and scored the game’s final TD on a 4-yard run.
Boone County posted its first shutout in five years with a 31-0 win over Holmes. Walton-Verona senior quarterback Jackson Smith scored two touchdowns and Lincoln Mann kicked a pair of field goals in their team’s 27-14 win at Brossart.
High school football scoreboard
THURSDAY
Lloyd 24, Newport Central Catholic 7
FRIDAY
Covington Catholic 37, Ryle 22
Highlands 34, Lexington Catholic 27
Beechwood 31, McNicholas (Ohio) 14
Simon Kenton 29, Dixie Heights 19
Cooper 35, Bardstown 14
Walton-Verona 27, Brossart 14
Boone County 31, Holmes 0
Campbell County 56, Scott 6
Conner 45, Lexington Dunbar 14
Gallatin County 21, Dayton 0
Lexington Sayre 41, Holy Cross 3
Ludlow 42, Lockland (Ohio) 6
SATURDAY’S GAMES
Bellevue at Eminence, 8 p.m.
Newport at Henry County, 7:30 p.m.