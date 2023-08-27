Prevent Child Abuse KY head Jill Seyfred honored with James Hmurovich award at national conference

Jill Seyfred, executive director of Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky (PCAK), was presented with the James Hmurovich Award at Prevent Child Abuse America’s National Conference. The award is given to an executive director of a Prevent Child Abuse America state chapter for leadership in the prevention of child abuse and neglect.

“This award holds special meaning to me because it is given to me by my peers doing this important work across the country,” said Seyfred. “It is an honor to be recognized for our efforts here in Kentucky and the progress we’ve made toward creating safer, more supportive communities for children and families.”

Prevent Child Abuse Kentucky, or PCAK, is the state’s leading nonprofit organization dedicated to preventing child abuse and neglect before it occurs. Seyfred has been with the organization since 1984 and became executive director in 1988.

Seyfred paved the way for implementation and provision of statewide parent education and support groups across the state. She serves as a respected voice in Kentucky and across the nation regarding prevention by serving on statewide and national boards and workgroups, including the Child Victims’ Trust Fund Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Board.

Seyfred has worked to spread the ownership of child maltreatment prevention beyond child welfare organizations to businesses, the organized labor community and other community organizations.

“Jill was an early voice in Kentucky for child maltreatment prevention efforts and continues to lead the charge in the commonwealth,” said Janna Estep-Jordan, PCAK’s director of operations and prevention education. “For many years there was a sole focus on identifying abuse when it is occurring. Jill has helped state leaders and the child welfare community expand their efforts to preventing abuse before it even starts through education, advocacy, policy change and awareness efforts.”

The award is named for Jim Hmurovich, who served as president and CEO of Prevent Child Abuse America for 10 years. The award recognizes the positive impact that chapter directors make in their states and across the country to help strengthen families and provide leadership in child maltreatment prevention.

