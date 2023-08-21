School of Arts offers two art exhibitions pushing boundaries of artistic expression at NKU Art Galleries

Northern Kentucky University’s School of the Arts is showcasing two remarkable art exhibitions at the NKU Art Galleries.

These exhibitions are set to push the boundaries of artistic expression and provide visitors with immersive experiences that transcend traditional art encounters.

• Exhibition Details: “Cadence” by Alice Pixley Young & Adrienne Dixon, and “Portal Again” by M’Shinda Imani Abdullah Broaddus

• August 24 – October 20

• NKU Art Galleries | Northern Kentucky University, 324 Fine Arts Center, Nunn Dr., Highland Heights

An opening reception to which the public is invited will be held August 24, 4-7 p.m.

“Cadence” by Alice Pixley Young & Adrienne Dixon

In the Main Gallery, artists Alice Pixley Young and Adrienne Dixon present “Cadence,” a captivating multimedia exhibition that explores the dynamic interplay between light, space, and perception. Through mesmerizing site-specific installations, the artists invite visitors to embark on an immersive sensory journey that touches on themes of sustainability, color, architecture, and environment. This exhibition encourages viewers to contemplate their surroundings and forge deeper connections with the spaces they inhabit.

In the Third Floor Gallery, artist M’Shinda Imani Abdullah Broaddus presents “Portal Again,” a compelling series of photographic collages. Delving into the artist’s personal journey of self-discovery as a gay black male, these intricate collages challenge historical media portrayals that have marginalized black men, particularly within the realm of gay representation. Broaddus’ work offers an intimate window into the complexities of identity and the profound impact of historical perceptions on contemporary self-perception.

