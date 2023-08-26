The Campbell County Citizens’ Academy is a nine-week program designed to improve civic education and increase citizen engagement in the workings of county government. Through presentations on a variety of subjects given by local elected officials, county staff, and partnering agencies, participants will receive first-hand knowledge of how county tax dollars are put to work to fund basic services.



The 2023 Citizens’ Academy session is scheduled to begin September 11 and will run for nine consecutive weeks from 6-8:30 p.m. at various locations in Campbell County, with a final graduation ceremony on Wednesday, November 15.

The program is free and available to all Campbell County residents or business owners. Class size is limited to 25 participants and applications are now being reviewed.

The reschedule for this annual Citizen’s Academy is:



WEEK 1: SEPTEMBER 11 COUNTY GOVERNMENT & BUDGET OVERVIEW

Learn the core functions of county government and how elected officials work both independently and collaboratively to make policy decisions. The County Finance Director/Treasurer will describe the budgeting process and the financial transparency platform, OpenGov.



WEEK 2: SEPTEMBER 18 PUBLIC SAFETY I

Learn about the Campbell County Consolidated Dispatch Center (911 operations) and the Office of Emergency Management.



WEEK 3: SEPTEMBER 25 PUBLIC SAFETY II

Learn about the Campbell County Detention Center including a tour of the facilities.



WEEK 4: OCTOBER 2 PUBLIC SAFETY III

Learn about the judicial system from the Campbell County Police Department, County Attorney’s Office, and the Campbell County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.



WEEK 5: OCTOBER 9 INFRASTRUCTURE & PLANNING FOR GROWTH I

Learn why planning and zoning regulations are critical to community growth and safety. Participants will understand how the county prioritizes road, bridge, and slip repairs, snow plowing, and overall maintenance of county and state-maintained roads.



WEEK 6: OCTOBER 16 INFRASTRUCTURE & PLANNING FOR GROWTH II

Learn about public utilities as they relate to community growth from our partners at Sanitation District 1, NKY Water District, and Duke Energy.



WEEK 7: October 23 QUALITIY OF LIFE & AMENITITES I

Learn about public amenities offered by the Campbell County Public Library, NKY Health Department, County Extension Office, and Conservation District.



WEEK 8: October 30 QUALITIY OF LIFE & AMENITITES II

Learn about the public amenities offered by Campbell County Parks & Golf, the Senior Center, Animal Shelter, Human Services, and Solid Waste/Recycling.



WEEK 9: NOVEMBER 6 ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

Learn about Campbell County’s economic growth and community development. This session will include topics ranging from business attraction and retention, tourism, and how regional partners collaborate on these initiatives.



GRADUATION: NOVEMBER 15 at the Campbell County Administration Building in Newport. Graduates will be recognized by members of the Fiscal Court and are invited to attend the Fiscal Court meeting afterwards.

