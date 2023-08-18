Sports Betting alert: Opening day three weeks away; here’s a timeline of key dates, places to be decided

Staff report

With the opening day of sports betting just three weeks away, Gov. Andy Beshear provided a timeline of key dates, including that betting will officially start at 10 a.m. EDT on Thursday, Sept. 7, for in-person bets at licensed retail facilities.

The Governor said Kentuckians can pre-register an account with approved mobile applications at 6 a.m. EDT Monday, Aug. 28.

A list of approved retail facilities and mobile applications will be released Aug. 22, following the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission (KHRC) meeting.

Sports Betting Timeline:

• Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 1:30 p.m. EDT: KHRC will meet to vote on license applications. This vote will determine which retail facilities and mobile applications will be approved for use in Kentucky.

Presently, 7 of the state’s 9 racetracks are known to have applied for licenses, and Bet365, BetMGM, Caesars Sportsbook, Circa Sports, DraftKings, FanDuel, and Penn Interactive have applied for operator licenses. State officials expect more applications to come.

• Monday, Aug. 28, at 6 a.m. EDT: Kentuckians can pre-register an account with approved mobile applications. Allowing pre-registration eases strains on electronic systems that can sometimes happen when many people try to register at once.

• Thursday, Sept. 7, at 10 a.m. EDT: Wagerers can place an in-person bet at licensed retail facilities.

• Thursday, Sept. 7, at 6 a.m. EDT: Wagerers can only deposit money into their pre-registered account with approved mobile applications.

• Thursday, Sept. 28, at 6 a.m. EDT: Approved mobile applications can start taking wagers.

Kentucky chose a tiered implementation, which has been used in multiple states and which allows for testing of policies and procedures before the full rollout that includes mobile applications.

“The KHRC is excited to open sports wagering and is working efficiently to meet the necessary deadlines. This is a careful process dedicated to wagering integrity and protecting bettors in the state of Kentucky,” said Kentucky Horse Racing Commission Chairman Jonathan Rabinowitz.

Sports betting will generate an estimated revenue increase of $23 million a year upon full implementation that will be dedicated to the Kentucky permanent pension fund and 2.5% to the problem gambling assistance account.

The bipartisan bill also established a new excise tax on sports wagering: 9.75% on the adjusted gross revenues on wagers made at a licensed facility and 14.25% on wagers placed online or on a smart phone.