TMU board member Will Ziegler honored by two local oganizations for nonprofit work, community service

Thomas More board member and honorary chair of the University’s Second Century Campaign: It’s Time for More, Wilbert (Will) Ziegler, J.D. has been named an honoree by two local organizations for his nonprofit work and service to the community.

Life Learning Center will honor Ziegler at its High Stakes Gala for his many community contributions. The gala brings awareness to the high stakes faced by the “at-risk” citizens served at Life Learning Center. Funds raised from the event are used by the Center to support individuals in breaking down barriers and reaching their highest potential through focusing on education and the search for employment. More information on this event can be found at lifelearningcenter.us.

Ziegler will also be honored as MVP Board Member of the Year during the annual Horizon Nonprofit Awards presented at the 2023 NKY Philanthropy Symposium to be held September 25. The awards highlight the work of nonprofit leaders and volunteers who serve Boone, Campbell, and Kenton Counties. This year’s Symposium ia focuses on education and key topics being addressed in the region in this field. More information can be found about this event at horizonfunds.org.

Ziegler, a Kenton County native, is a practicing attorney, chairman of the board of the law firm of Ziegler & Schneider, P.S.C., and president and CEO of the R.C. Durr Foundation. He graduated from Thomas More, the University of Cincinnati College of Law, and the University of Michigan Law School before joining his current law firm in 1958.

Ziegler has been an active patron of Thomas More University over the years. A recent endowment established The Wilbert L. and Ellen Hackman Ziegler Chair of the Philosophy Department, marking the first endowed chair in the University’s history. Previous endowments created three scholarship funds to financially support Thomas More students. The Wilbert L. and Ellen Hackman Ziegler Scholarship Fund is a newly created opportunity for pre-law students. The Wilbert L. and Anna M. Ziegler Scholarship Fund, in memory of his parents, has helped fund the undergraduate education of over 100 students in the decades since its creation. And the Wilbert & Helen Ziegler Scholarship Fund, created with Ziegler’s late wife, is a partnership with the College of Law at the University of Cincinnati intending to encourage Thomas More students to pursue graduate study at the College of Law.

“The support that Will has shown our University over the years has made a direct impact on our students and the community,” says Thomas More University President Joseph L. Chillo, LP.D. “The Zieglers have exemplified the meaning of the University’s Catholic mission by demonstrating their place in the world and their responsibility toward others. Today, their generosity is witnessed by our students and the community, and a lasting impact will be felt by future generations at Thomas More.”

​The recipient of many awards for outstanding service, Ziegler served as a founding member and president of the first board of NorthKey, and a board member of New Perceptions and BAWAC, Inc. In addition, he served as president and board member of Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce. He was also a member of the Board of Trustees of the University of Cincinnati Foundation, Northern Kentucky Independent District Health Department, and the Board of Visitors of the University of Cincinnati Law School.

