Unemployment rates rise in most counties from July ’22-’23; Boone County among the lowest

Unemployment rates rose in 98 counties between July 2022 and July 2023, fell in 17, and stayed the same in five counties, according to the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), an agency of the Kentucky Education and Labor Cabinet.



Woodford County recorded the lowest jobless rate in the Commonwealth at 3.5%. It was followed by Carroll County, 3.6%; Cumberland and Washington counties, 3.7% each; Anderson, Boone, Nelson, Oldham, Scott and Spencer counties, 3.8% each.

Martin County recorded the state’s highest unemployment rate at 10.5%. It was followed by Magoffin County, 9.7%; Carter and Elliott counties, 8.8% each; Breathitt County, 8.6%; Lewis and Owsley counties, 8.3% each; Leslie County, 8.1%; Knott County, 7.8%; and Harlan County, 7.7%.

Kentucky’s county unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes. Employment statistics undergo sharp fluctuations due to seasonal events such as weather changes, harvests, holidays, and school openings and closings. Seasonal adjustments eliminate these influences and make it easier to observe statistical trends. The comparable, unadjusted unemployment rate for the state was 4.6% for July 2023, and 3.8% for the nation.

Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted July 2023 unemployment rate was released on Aug. 17, 2023, and can be viewed here.



In that release, Kentucky’s statewide unemployment rate and employment levels are adjusted to observe statistical trends by removing seasonal influences such as weather changes, harvests, holidays, and school openings and closings. For more information regarding seasonal fluctuations, visit the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics here.

Unemployment statistics are based on estimates and are compiled to measure trends rather than actually to count people working. Civilian labor force statistics include non-military workers and unemployed Kentuckians who are actively seeking work. They do not include unemployed Kentuckians who have not looked for employment within the past four weeks. The data should only be compared to the same month in previous years.



