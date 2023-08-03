USS Nightmare seeking makeup artists, actors for Captain Mitchell’s crew Sept. 15-Nov. 4

The USS Nightmare is again enlisting special effects makeup artists and the most intense, creepiest and scariest monsters in the tri-state to join Captain Mitchell’s ghastly haunt crew.

Whether you are a seasoned actor or an untrained enthusiast, they would love to have you join their team. Visit USS Nightmare’s job fairs this Friday or Saturday for an opportunity to join the crew of a real live haunted ship.

Interested crew members must:

• Be 16 years or older

• Have energetic and fun personalities

• Have a strong desire to work for the best haunted attraction in Cincinnati

• Be able to work during the show season: o Friday and Saturday from September 15-September 30

o Thursdays through Sundays from October 1-November 4

o Show time is 7 to 11 p.m. Thursday and Sunday and 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. Shifts generally start between 5-5:30 p.m. for makeup artists and 5:30-6:30 p.m. for actors.

Please apply in person and be prepared to interview and complete paperwork if hired. Hiring paperwork includes an I-9 form which requires identification such as a valid passport or a government issued photo ID combined with a social security card or birth certificate.

When and Where:

• Friday, August 4 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, August 5 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

• BB Riverboats, River’s Edge, 101 Riverboat Row in Newport

For additional details regarding USS Nightmare employment, email jobs@ussnightmare.com or visit the USS Nightmare Facebook page.

USS Nightmare