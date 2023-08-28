Walton-Verona heads list of local schools that claimed All “A” Classic region titles on Saturday

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Walton-Verona teams won 8th Region All “A” Classic championships in volleyball, boys soccer and girls soccer on Saturday and advance to the next round in the small-school playoffs in all three sports.

The Bearcats volleyball team defeated Eminence, 25-23, 25-18, in the 8th Region final after winning two earlier matches against Cornerstone Christian and Williamstown on Saturday. Eminence won the region title the last three years and made it to the championship bracket in last year’s All “A” Classic state tournament.

Walton-Verona junior Macie Godwin was named the region tournament’s most valuable player. Her three-match totals were 11 kills, 18 digs and six aces in seven sets. The other Bearcats named to the all-tournament team were, Chloe McIntosh, Natalie Ferguson, Abigayle Simpson and Isabella O’Brien, who had 50 digs and 14 aces in seven sets.

It was Walton-Verona vs. Gallatin County in both 8th Region soccer finals on Saturday and the Bearcats posted a pair of shutouts. The boys team won 4-0 and the girls teams came away with a 10-0 victory.

In the girls final, Emma Landrum netted three goals and Campbell Christy had one goal and four assists for the Bearcats. They were all-tournament selections along with teammates Olivia Sams and Macy Sawyer.

Nicholas Garcia scored two goals and Logan Pronk has two assists for Walton-Verona in the boys final. They were named to the all-tournament team along with senior classmate Tyler Wolfe. The Bearcats have a 4-3 record, the team’s best start since 2017.

The 9th Region All “A” Classic boys and girls soccer finals were also played on Saturday. Newport Central Catholic defeated Holy Cross, 3-1, to take the boys title and St. Henry got past Beechwood, 1-0, in the girls match.

St. Henry junior forward Bri Farwick scored the lone goal in the girls region final. Senior midfielder Annalee Ernst was named most valuable player for the Crusaders with Josie Knollman and Gabby Pitsec joining her on the all-tournament team.

The NewCath players named to the boys all-tournament team were Ryan Desmond, Sam Krebs and Jonathan Green. Desmond was named most valuable player after scoring two goals in the championship match.

In the sectional round of the All “A” Classic soccer playoffs, St. Henry girls and NewCath boys will play the 10th Region champions. Walton-Verona’s teams will play the 7th Region winners.

The sectional winners will advance to eight-team state soccer tournaments for boys and girls scheduled for Sept. 23-24 in Louisville.

Walton-Verona is one of 16 region champions that will compete in the All “A” Classic state volleyball tournament Sept. 15-16 at Eastern Kentucky University. Brossart also earned a berth by winning three matches in the 10th Region tournament.

In Saturday’s region final, Brossart defeated Augusta, 25-17, 25-20, to claim its fifth straight region title and 14th in the last 15 years. The Mustangs named to the all-tournament team were Kate Neltner, Maddie Kremer and Callie Ritter, who had nine kills and four blocks in Saturday’s match.

Five local teams qualified for the All “A” Classic boys and girls state golf tournaments to be played Sept. 9 in Richmond. St. Henry swept the boys and girls 9th Region titles and Brossart did the same in the 8th Region to earn state tournament berths. The boys field will also include Walton-Verona.