Aviatra Accelerators announces the women entrepreneurs’ Flight Night Pitch competition winner

Aviatra Accelerators, the Greater Cincinnati non-profit accelerator dedicated to empowering women entrepreneurs and small businesses through education, connections, and essential resources, hosted its annual Flight Night Pitch competition recently at Newport Car Barn in Newport.

The annual event spotlights local female-founded businesses that recently completed Aviatra’s intensive ten-week Momentum program, tailored for entrepreneurs with 1-5 years of business experience, seeking to grow their businesses.

Jess Sheldon, owner of Cityscape Tiles, was the 2023 Flight Night competition winner and received $1,000 for the best business pitch. Cityscape Tiles creates functional art for gifts and home décor by transferring travel photos onto ceramic tiles.

Jessica Wright, owner of Wright Workforce Solutions, was selected as the fan favorite for her business pitch.

Each of the eleven Momentum graduates received $1,000 worth of in-kind services to propel their businesses forward.

The grand prize was sponsored by Interlink Cloud Advisors; scholarships sponsored by Blue North. Host sponsors were Fedders Construction and Car Barn.

For additional information regarding the 2023 Flight Night Competition Momentum graduates and their businesses visit www.aviatraaccelerators.org