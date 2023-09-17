Easterseals Redwood announced as Better Business Bureau Torch Awards for Ethics finalist

Easterseals Redwood, the nonprofit working toward advancing 100% equity, access and workforce inclusion for children and adults with disabilities, people facing economic disadvantages and veterans in Southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky, announced today that it has been named a 2023 Torch Awards for Ethics finalist by Better Business Bureau Cincinnati.

The BBB Torch Awards for Ethics is Greater Cincinnati’s premier ethics-centered awards program for businesses and nonprofits. For more than two decades, the iconic program has distinguished hundreds of local businesses and nonprofits of all sizes, from all industries. The 2023 Torch Awards finalists were selected by a panel of local business leaders for their character-driven operations, extraordinary workplace cultures, and dedication to the community.

“Our mission every day at Easterseals Redwood is to provide resources and support to ensure people of all abilities can shine bright and reach their full potential,” said Easterseals Redwood’s President and CEO, Pam Green. “We’re excited to be named a 2023 Torch Awards for Ethics finalist and are thankful that the Better Business Bureau continues to spotlight businesses and nonprofits that hold themselves to the highest of standards when providing services to the community.”

Winning organizations will be revealed live onstage at the 2023 Torch Awards for Ethics and Spark Awards Gala on Wednesday, October 4, 5:30-8:30 p.m. at Cincinnati Art Museum.

Torch Awards finalists will be honored at the event, as well as finalists and winners for the Spark Awards for new businesses and young entrepreneurs. Reservations are available online.

