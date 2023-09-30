Enhancing your travel experience: Wendy’s opens new restaurant at CVG’s Concourse B

The stunning new Wendy’s experience will impress customers when they visit the restaurant now open in Concourse B at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG). The restaurant’s innovative design will bring Wendy’s iconic food, like the square hamburger, spicy nuggets, and a Frosty®, to arriving and departing travelers.

“This restaurant has been designed with our customers in mind,” said Jessie Sinkula Aston, Co-President, Sinkula. “We believe our guests will be delighted by our breakfast menu, the fresh look and feel of the restaurant, the contactless pick-up, and the digital options we offer when they dine with their family and friends.”

“CVG Airport is having another strong year for passenger air service, surpassing 2022 by more than 15 percent,” said Candace McGraw, chief executive officer, CVG. “We’re happy to partner with Wendy’s, and local franchisee, Sinkula, who offers a diverse menu and is a quick, well-known option for the more than 7 million travelers we serve each year.”

Thousands of passengers pass through CVG daily, and the busiest time for departing travelers is the morning.

This location offers a breakfast menu that features hand-cracked fresh eggs, oven-baked Applewood smoked bacon, and sandwiches like the Breakfast Baconator® and Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit. To top it all off, customers can pair their savory breakfast sandwiches with Wendy’s delicious coffee offerings, like a Vanilla, Caramel, Chocolate, or new Pumpkin Spice Frosty Cream Cold Brew® or a Cold Brew Coffee.

Coca-Cola® Freestyle® beverage dispensers allow for contact-free, customized drink choices. The touch-free mobile pouring fountains offer over 100 regular and low-calorie beverages, including a variety of branded waters, sports drinks, lemonades and sparkling beverages, all controlled from your smartphone.



Wendy’s Image Activation initiative, which includes remodeling restaurants and building new restaurants, has created new restaurant jobs and economic growth through construction and development in local communities. Jobs are still available at this location and others. If you’re interested in employment opportunities at Wendy’s, visit sinkula.com.

“As a local family-owned and operated business, we are so excited to bring Wendy’s to CVG,” said Jessie Sinkula Aston, Co-President, Sinkula. “Our goal is for our customers to have an easy, fast, and tailored dining experience while enjoying the fresh-made, craveable Wendy’s food they love when they travel.”

This Wendy’s is owned and operated by local, family franchisee, Sinkula Investments in partnership with Shekinah Group.

CVG

