Experience an ‘immersive experience’ at NKU’s Haile Planetarium and the visually-hypnotic Mesmerica 360

Northern Kentucky University’s Haile Planetarium is welcoming a one of a kind 360-degree immersive experience, starting today.

Mesmerica 360 is designed for audiences of all ages promoting deep relaxation by weaving together musical soundscapes with visually-hypnotic animated 3D art from artists around the world.

With more than 500,000 tickets sold, the show has broken box office records in over 40 North American cities — the fastest selling fulldome/planetarium music show in history.

“We are excited about partnering with Mesmerica to provide this one-of-a-kind experience in the Cincinnati area. We are grateful for the opportunity to use this immersive, entertaining planetarium show to introduce a larger audience to Haile Planetarium and the educational shows that we offer,” says Christa Speights Haile Planetarium director.

Mesmerica will open at the Haile Planetarium on NKU’s campus today and will run on weekends through September.

For more information visit mesmerica.com