Family-owned and operated Drees Homes named a 2023 Great Place to Work — staying true to the legacy

Staff report

Drees Homes has ranked eighth on the 2023 Great Place To Work® and Fortune Best Workplaces in Construction list. This is the first time the homegrown company, now celebrating its 95th year, has been named to this prestigious list.

It is no stranger to prestigious lists, however.

The Best Workplaces in Construction ranking is based on an analysis of survey responses from over 36,000 employees from Great Place To Work Certified™ companies in the construction industry.

Earning a spot means that Drees Homes is one of the best companies to work for in the country.

Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer positive employee outcomes regardless of job role, race, gender, sexual orientation, work status or another demographic identifier.

Drees Homes is a national family-owned and operated homebuilder, operated by the third generation of a company founded by Theodore Drees in 1928 who passed his legacy on to Ralph Drees who joined the business in 1959 and who took the company into new markets at the same time as he grew a strong relationship with its home community. Ralph’s son, David, became president and CEO in 2000 and continues to carry on the traditions set by his forefathers — starting with excellence and integrity.

“We are immensely grateful for the dedicated employees who have earned us a spot on this list,” said President and CEO, David Drees. “For 95 years, our company’s purpose of enriching lives by making dream homes easy has been achieved by our employees, with a focused approach that always begins and ends with quality, personalization, and customer service.

“We celebrate our company culture and highly valued team through this honor.”

“Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Construction,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “These companies know that it isn’t the industry — but the company — that determines the employee experience. By putting people first, they are reaping the rewards of higher performance, innovation, and customer experience.”

“Fortune congratulates the Best Work places in Construction,” says Fortune Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontell. “Creating a vibrant workplace culture that draws the best talent in construction is vital for the success of the leaders in this highly competitive industry. It is also what’s needed to ignite innovation and deliver best-in-class performance.”

This year, Drees Homes was also named one of the U.S. Best Managed Companies by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal for the second year in a row. In addition, Drees Homes was awarded the title of “America’s Best Builder” twice by Builder Magazine. The company was also named “National Builder of the Year” by Professional Builder Magazine and received the “National Housing Quality Award” by the National Association of Home Builders.

Drees Homes continues to flourish after 95 years in business. Headquartered in Ft. Mitchell, Drees operates in Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky, Cleveland, Indianapolis, Jacksonville, Nashville, Raleigh, Washington D.C., Austin, Dallas and Houston.

For more information, visit dreeshomes.com.