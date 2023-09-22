Florence Rotary Club to feature Sen. Damon Thayer speaking on NKY’s rich horse industry on Monday

Staff report

One of Kentucky’s signature industries, thoroughbred horse racing, has come roaring back with world-class horses, trainers, and jockeys right here in Northern Kentucky.

At the next Florence Rotary Club meeting, this interesting and uniquely Northern Kentucky story will be broken down by state Senator Damon Thayer, the biggest advocate and most knowledgeable person on the subject in the legislature.

The meeting will be at noon on Monday, September 25, at the Northern Kentucky Area Development District, 22 Spiral Drive in Florence.

Lunch will be available for $12.

You can RSVP at this link.

Rotarians and legislative representatives will join to discuss the exciting story of Northern Kentucky horse racing industry.

Senator Thayer, who came to Kentucky to work in the industry years ago and is a long-time advocate and owner, can tell that story.

it is one that everyone who loves thoroughbred racing will want to hear.