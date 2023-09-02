Here are the road-bridges closures for the 47th annual Riverfest fireworks activities Sunday

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) District 6 Office announces road/bridge closures ahead of 47th annual Labor Day weekend fireworks. Riverfest festivities begin at noon on Sunday, Sept. 3, with fireworks scheduled to begin at 9 p.m.

Bridge Closures for Sunday, Sept. 3:

• Purple People Bridge: closes at 12:00 p.m. Will reopen Monday at 2 a.m.

• Taylor Southgate Bridge: closes to vehicular traffic at 6 p.m.; closes to pedestrians at 7:30 p.m.

• Roebling Suspension Bridge: closes at 6 p.m.

• Clay Wade Bailey Bridge: closes at 6 p.m.

Covington road closures for Sunday, Sept. 3:

• All streets north of East Fourth Street from Madison Avenue to the Licking River will be closed to vehicular traffic at 6 p.m.

• KY 17 (Madison Avenue) will remain open to allow access to public parking lots and garages until they are full or 6 p.m., whichever occurs first. Once the parking lots and garages are full, KY 17 will be closed to through traffic north of Fourth Street. TANK buses, Metropolitan Club invitation holders, and hotel guests with room keys/parking passes will have access.

• Streets inside of the Impact Area will not reopen and residents and guests will not be permitted to exit the Impact Area in a vehicle until pedestrians have safely cleared out and Covington Police determine that it is safe to do so. This may take up to an hour after the fireworks are completed. (The fireworks begin just after 9 p.m. and last for about 30 minutes.)

Newport road closures for Sunday, Sept. 3:

• I-471 southbound access from Ohio will be closed at 7:30 p.m.

• Riverboat Row – west of Port of Entry at Dave Cowans: closes at 8 a.m.

• Columbia St. (north of 4th St.): closes at 8:00 a.m.

• Monmouth St. (3rd to 11th St.): closes at 7:30 p.m. *No parking on Monmouth St. after 6:30 p.m.*

• Dave Cowens Drive: closes at 7:30 p.m.

• I-471 ramps to KY 8 (Exit 5) both northbound/southbound: closes at 7:30 p.m.

• 10th St. between Saratoga and York St.: closes at 7:30 p.m.

• KY 8 Licking River Bridge: closes at 8:30 p.m.

• All other I-471 ramps: closes at 8:30 p.m.

• KY 9 north of Aspen Drive: closes at 9 p.m.

NOTE: I-471 northbound will remain open to vehicular traffic.

KYTC District 6