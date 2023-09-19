Highlands, Ryle boys golf teams advance to state qualifier after winning region tournament titles

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Hank Shick won a playoff for medalist honors after leading the Highlands boys golf team to its fourth consecutive Region 8 championship on Monday at A.J. Jolly Golf Course.

Shick made a birdie putt on the first playoff hole to repeat as region champion. The junior finished the 18-hole round with a 3-over-par 74 that put him in a first-place tie with Harrison County junior David Korona and Newport Central Catholic senior Caleb Eaglin.

Highlands won the team title with a 315 total that was eight strokes better than runner-up Harrison County. Both teams advance to a first-round tournament in the state playoffs to be played next week at Kenton County Willows Golf Course.

The other scoring players for the Bluebirds were Oliver Golder (76), Nathan Kirst (81) and Ryan Toole (84). The team’s fifth golfer was Alex Race (89). Individual state qualifiers from Region 8 include Eaglin, Talen Beane of Campbell County, Luke Bertsch and Brandon Burkhardt of Brossart and TJ Sorrell of Bellevue.

Next week’s tournament at Kenton County Willows is one of three qualifiers for the boys state championship tournament. In each qualifier, the top three teams and top 10 scorers not on those teams will move on to the season finale Oct. 5-7 at Bowling Green Country Club.

Ryle wins Region 7 golf tournament for second time in three years

With three golfers among the top six scorers, Ryle won the Region 7 boys tournament for the second time in three years on Monday at Boone Links Golf Course.

The Raiders posted a 311 team total followed by Covington Catholic’s 316. Both teams advance to a state tournament qualifier to be played next week at Kenton County Willows Golf Course.

This is the third consecutive year that CovCath has been Region 7 runner-up, but senior Mitchell Gastright took medalist honors Monday with an even-par 72 that was one stroke better than St. Henry junior Ben Carter.

The Ryle golfers who placed third, fifth and sixth were sophomore Paxton McKelvey (74), senior Tanner Lorms (77) and freshman Jake Roscoe (77). The Raiders’ other scoring golfer was senior Palmer McKelvey (83) with junior Andrew Roach (85) as the fifth team member.

The individual state qualifiers from Region 7 are Ben Carter, Will Carter and Parker Isaacs of St. Henry, Tyler Brandstetter, Adam Brandstetter and Quinn Thomas of Villa Madonna, Logan Robinson of Simon Kenton, Chase O’Keefe of Scott, Adam Gutman of Walton-Verona and Hugo King of Beechwood.

In next week’s qualifier, the top three teams and top 10 scorers not on those teams will move on the boys state tournament Oct. 5-7 at Bowling Green Country Club.