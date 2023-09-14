Horizon Community Funds’ annual Philanthropy Symposium set for Sept. 25; make reservations here

Horizon Community Funds will host its annual Philanthropy Symposium on September 25, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the St. Elizabeth Training & Education Center.
The program will include the Horizon Nonprofit Awards honoring five leaders serving NKY nonprofits.
Those awardees are:
• Jane Herms, Family Nurturing Center
Nonprofit Executive of the Year (Large Organization)
• Aaron Broomall, Faith Community Pharmacy
Nonprofit Executive of the Year (Small Organization)
• Julie Raia, CHNK Behavioral Health
MVP Staff Member of the Year
• Wilbert Ziegler, Thomas More University Board Member
MVP Board Member of the Year
• Katie Cooper, Adopt A Class Volunteer
Volunteer of the Year
This year’s Symposium will focus on education and key topics being addressed in our region in this field, including:
• a regional snapshot on where NKY stands with education data;
• addressing family engagement and out of school time learning through the NKY Student Success Fund;
• student mental health strategies; and
• innovation in the education landscape.
