Horizon Community Funds’ annual Philanthropy Symposium set for Sept. 25; make reservations here

Horizon Community Funds will host its annual Philanthropy Symposium on September 25, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the St. Elizabeth Training & Education Center.

The program will include the Horizon Nonprofit Awards honoring five leaders serving NKY nonprofits.

Those awardees are:

• Jane Herms, Family Nurturing Center

Nonprofit Executive of the Year (Large Organization)

• Aaron Broomall, Faith Community Pharmacy

Nonprofit Executive of the Year (Small Organization)



• Julie Raia, CHNK Behavioral Health

MVP Staff Member of the Year

• Wilbert Ziegler, Thomas More University Board Member

MVP Board Member of the Year

• Katie Cooper, Adopt A Class Volunteer

Volunteer of the Year

This year’s Symposium will focus on education and key topics being addressed in our region in this field, including:



• a regional snapshot on where NKY stands with education data;

• addressing family engagement and out of school time learning through the NKY Student Success Fund;

• student mental health strategies; and

• innovation in the education landscape.

To purchase tickets and register for the event, click here.