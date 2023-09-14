A nonprofit publication of the Kentucky Center for Public Service Journalism

Horizon Community Funds’ annual Philanthropy Symposium set for Sept. 25; make reservations here

Sep 14th, 2023 · 0 Comment

Horizon Community Funds will host its annual Philanthropy Symposium on September 25, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the St. Elizabeth Training & Education Center.

The program will include the Horizon Nonprofit Awards honoring five leaders serving NKY nonprofits.

Those awardees are:

• Jane Herms, Family Nurturing Center 
Nonprofit Executive of the Year (Large Organization) 

• Aaron Broomall, Faith Community Pharmacy 
Nonprofit Executive of the Year (Small Organization)
 
• Julie Raia, CHNK Behavioral Health
MVP Staff Member of the Year  

• Wilbert Ziegler, Thomas More University Board Member
MVP Board Member of the Year 

• Katie Cooper, Adopt A Class Volunteer
Volunteer of the Year

This year’s Symposium will focus on education and key topics being addressed in our region in this field, including:
  
• a regional snapshot on where NKY stands with education data; 

• addressing family engagement and out of school time learning through the NKY Student Success Fund; 

• student mental health strategies; and 

• innovation in the education landscape. 

To purchase tickets and register for the event, click here.


