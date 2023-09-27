In the market for an estate? 7-acres with 15,000 sq.ft. mansion selling at absolute auction on Oct. 14

One of Edgewood’s most noteworthy estates at 3313 Turkeyfoot Road will be sold at absolute auction without reserve to the highest bidder on Saturday, October 14.
The 7-acre property has been listed for sale for some time at $6.9 million.
The French Chateau-themed mansion spans 15,000 square feet, boasting six bedrooms, eight bathrooms, five fireplaces, intricate millwork, and lavish gold and copper leaf accents. The outdoor amenities encompass an infinity pool, spa, hot tub, expansive gardens, and pool house complete with separate living quarters.
With an elongated driveway, a privacy gate, and an exquisite water feature accompanied by an arched stone monument wall resembling the Roman Aqueducts, the estate provides a private and refined setting. Upon entering, you are greeted with an iron staircase decorated with crystal accents, setting an elegant tone for the space.
The lower level features a gourmet kitchen complete with high-end appliances, a hidden home office, a first-floor bedroom vestibule with a hand-painted Charles Guard mural, a dining room with 20-foot ceilings, rounded arches and one of two Schonbek Swarovski crystal chandeliers. The meticulous use of marble throughout select bedrooms and bathrooms further underscores the home’s opulence and timeless beauty.
The estate also features a theater, a two-level library, and a casino-style lounge, truly designed for state-of-the-art entertaining and pairing seamlessly with two oversized two-car garages that comfortably house four cars.
The home has become a Northern Kentucky landmark, even serving as the filming location of an upcoming blockbuster movie. Moreover, Chateaû du Mon Rêves has also been named one of the most exquisite homes in Kentucky.
“DeCaro represents the most desirable estates across the country, and this estate certainly establishes itself among them,” said Daniel DeCaro, founder and president of DeCaro Auctions International.
The auction will take place at the property on October 14 at 11 a.m.
Private previews of the property have begun and are available every Saturday and Sunday until the auction from 1-4 p.m. with additional private showings during the week by appointment. Broker participation is invited.
To schedule a private preview, call DeCaro Auctions International at 1.800.332.3767. Visit DeCaroAuctions.com for full property information and photos.
