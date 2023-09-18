Interact for Health awards second round of grants to area nonprofits to support youth mental health

Interact for Health awarded a second wave of community grants aimed at increasing youth mental health prevention services in school-based settings.

This is the second announcement from the organization’s new five-year strategic plan, which has a strong focus on improving mental health and well-being in the region, particularly for youth. This additional $1M investment builds on the previous wave of $3.7M in community grants and the organization’s extensive work in school-based services.

The six grantees include:

• Family Nurturing Center of Kentucky, $175,000 – Collaborations with with Learning Grove to provide site-based services in two of their 14 locations for preschoolers. A trained specialist will be on site two days per week at each location, with the fifth day available for teacher consultation and training, staff meetings and parent meetings.

• 1N5, $200,000 – Through their program Building Resiliency in Youth, 1N5 seeks to improve students’ level of knowledge and efficacy to cope with and receive help for mental, emotional, and social stressors that may contribute to mental distress and normalize mental health and break down barriers that prevent youth from seeking help.

• Best Point, $108,000 – Best Point aims to integrate trauma-informed care and evidence-based prevention programs within their School-Based Behavioral Health programs. This funding will allow the expansion of Best Point’s programs with up to six additional schools to instill a caring and empathetic environment for students who have undergone adverse experiences.

• Child Focus, $192,000 – Expansion of Signs of Suicide Prevention (SOS) Program – which teaches students to identify signs and symptoms in themselves or a friend and to reach out for help from a trusted adult. SOS combines two powerful suicide prevention strategies: universal education about depression and suicide and the importance of seeking help, and depression screening to identify students in need.

• Preston Brown Foundation, $150,000 – Expansion of its REFUEL and Rally Champs programs. REFUEL trains sports coaches to train in mental health first aid and provides mindfulness and resiliency training to students. Rally Champs focuses its efforts on recruiting mentors for students and providing those mentors with mental health first aid. Both programs aim to normalize conversations regarding mental health, improve awareness of available services and increase parental and community involvement in youth mental health programming.

• Urban Minority Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Outreach Programs (UMADAOP), $200,000 – With this initiative — Extended School-Based Prevention and Mental Health Wellness Kinship Wraparound Programming– UMADAOP is working to mitigate the risk factors and enhance protective factors to reduce the increasing rates of youth substance use and behavioral and mental health needs. The goal is to equip youth with strategies for making healthy choices and problem-solving, build positive interaction with peers, resist negative influences, improve communication skills and increase academic performance.