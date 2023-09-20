Jon Langerak of Wonderland Tire named Modern Tire Dealer’s ’23 Tire Dealer of the Year

Jon Langerak, President and CEO of Byron Center, Mich.-based Wonderland Tire Co., is Modern Tire Dealer’s 2023 Tire Dealer of the Year Award recipient.

Jon Langerak is featured on the cover of MTD’s September 2023 publication along with an exclusive article on how he’s building Wonderland Tire’s future.

Jon Langerak has been a crucial part of Wonderland Tire Co.’s flourishing growth over the last two decades, keeping the company at the forefront of industry-leading technology, crafting a steady plan of succession, and bringing in 10-15% of revenue growth year after year.

First joining Wonderland Tire at the age of 15, Jon Langerak grew up in the tire industry. He discovered his love for management and knew he wanted to transition into ownership one day. With growing responsibilities, Jon took a risk on AcuTread® mold cure retreading technology in the late 1990s.

Originally pioneered by Bob Majewski, AcuTread’s founder and the former owner of the Newport-based tire dealership Sumerel Tire Service Inc., AcuTread® mold cure retreading transformed the company as a whole.

Wonderland Tire’s biggest acquisition under Jon’s leadership was the purchase of Majewski’s Newport-based Sumerel Tire Service Inc., with its locations in Kentucky, Tennessee, and Ohio, in 2021.

Jon had been talking to Majewski for almost three years until the deal was made, giving Wonderland Tire three busy retread plants far away from its base.

Now, Wonderland Tire’s Newport store is one of the largest manufacturers of the AcuTread® product and offers other commercial tire services including tire repairs, balancing, and sales.

