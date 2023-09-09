Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet accepting entries for 2023 Jim Claypool art and writing contest

The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet, in cooperation with the Kentucky Association of Conservation Districts and the Kentucky Farm Bureau Federation, announce the 2023 Jim Claypool Art and Conservation Writing contest.

This annual contest helps students from across the Commonwealth learn about nature and the importance of our natural resources. This year, students will learn about Kentucky’s wildlife.

Sponsors have provided articles, suggested activities, and fun facts and trivia to help students learn more about wildlife and good wildlife conservation practices. A tabloid, entitled “Keeping it Wild! Sustaining Kentucky’s Native Wildlife,” can be used by teachers in the classroom, as well as by students at home.

The art contest, for grades one through five, and writing contest, for grades six through 12, allow students to use the knowledge they have gained about the topic and transform it into creative artwork and written essays. Entries should focus on encouraging action toward good wildlife conservation practices.

“The contest is a great opportunity to learn more about wildlife in the Commonwealth,” Johnna McHugh, acting director of the Kentucky Division of Conservation said. “Students can learn more about the habitats and lives of Kentucky’s wildlife and will have a reason to go outside and observe for themselves.”

The conservation writing and art contests began in 1944 and 1974, respectively. James B. Claypool was the first assistant director of the Division of Conservation and was hired in 1947. He became director in 1960. A Warren County native, Claypool was a graduate of Western Kentucky University and taught vocational-agriculture at Bradfordsville and Greensburg High Schools. As director of the division, he was instrumental in the expansion of conservation education in Kentucky. He died in 1974.

Schools and home school students should choose their winning entries and submit those to the local conservation district by Dec. 1. The county will then narrow the entries and send finalists to the cabinet for state judging.

State, area and county winners will receive a monetary award from Kentucky Farm Bureau and recognition from their local conservation districts.

For more information about the contest, please visit your local conservation district office or eec.ky.gov.

Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet