Kentucky Symphony Orchestra offering two concerts this holiday weekend at Devou and Tower parks

The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra will be pulling out TV themes from the 50s through the 90s and will re-live the age of Saturday morning cartoons with themes from Rocky and the Bullwinkle to the Animaniancs, The Pink Panther, Bugs Bunny and Tom and Jerry at two family-friendly outdoor concerts this holiday weekend.

On Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Devou Park Band Shell and at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at Tower Park in Fort Thomas.

Admission is free but registration and donations are encouraged. See the KSO website.

Take your blankets and chairs — and your picnic. Concessions will be available.

A TANK shuttle Bus will depart every half hour from Covington Catholic High School on Dixie Highway starting a 6 p.m. through 7:30 p.m. — $1 each way for the Devou Park concert. At the end of the concert, buses will return to the school site.

Seniors and others who want to avoid crowds are invited to attend the Saturday 10 a.m. dress rehearsal at Devou.