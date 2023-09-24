Kentucky Symphony Orchestra to kick off its 32nd season next month — get your season tickets now

The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra and music director James R. Cassidy kicks off its 32nd season next month.

The orchestra, founded in 1992 to make symphonic music and the concert experience “attractive, accessible and

affordable” for Northern Kentucky and Greater Cincinnati residents, has fashioned a thematic, unique brand of

culture and entertainment in the Tristate.

For its 2023-24 subscription series, the KSO continues to offer a variety of programming at 2013-14 prices —

$35 per single tickets or $150 for all five concerts for the best seats in the house. Tiered-pricing, Flex-paks and live-streaming passes are also available.

THE SCHEDULE

Dr. Divertimento

7:30 p.m. Saturday, October 28

Greaves Concert Hall, NKU

The KSO opens its season with over 200 years of unplugged party music. The divertimento (a light-hearted musical genre, which often included dance music), was performed by smaller groups of musicians in the 18th c. to accompany banquets and social events both indoor and out). Composers of the 20th century brought this

party music to ballet and orchestral music. The program opens with Mozart’s Divertimento in D for oboes, horns and strings followed by Bartok’s intriguing Divertimento for strings. Following intermission Stravinsky’s homage to Tchaikovsky —Divertimento from The Fairy’s Kiss and Bernstein’s rambunctious Divertimento add to this less serious form of classical music. While not quite the zaniness of Spike Jones, Tom Leher, Ray Stevens, or Weird Al Yankovic, we’re sure Dr. Demento (who’s thesis compared operas of Berg and Debussy) would approve.

Merry Christmas, Darling

7:30 Friday, December 15

7:30 p.m. Saturday, December 16

Greaves Concert Hall, NKU

The last KSO Christmas/Holiday program was presented in 1999, as it searched for an exclusive yuletide opportunity. In 1978, The Carpenters recorded their Christmas Portrait album, from which hit songs are still aired throughout the holidays. The special edition recording (issued in 1984) offers a warm and delightful 70-minutes of non-stop tunes, spanning secular, sacred, traditional, pop and classical music forever associated with the season. Inspired by the 45-year old recording, with fresh orchestrations by KSO arranger Terry LaBolt, and the vocals of Denise Parroco, the KSO will again engage a nostalgic Christmas sound and spirit for two evenings. The Hall will be decked!

Swan Songs

7:30 Saturday, March 16, 2024

Greaves Concert Hall, (NKU)

The KSO’s Subscription Series, in addition to presenting a wide variety of music in unusual pairings, also represents a balanced diet for musicians and patrons. The challenge of scheduling big or demanding repertoire allows the orchestra to measure and raise artistic standards, while stretching the audience as well. Two of the Romantic period’s revered composers —Richard Wagner (operas) and Anton Bruckner (symphonies) — penned reflective and spiritual works for their respective final masterpieces: Wagner’s last opera (Parsifal) sought the Holy Grail, while the devout Catholic Bruckner’s unfinished Symphony No. 9 was dedicated to “Almighty God” The KSO will premiere instrumental selections from Acts I & III of Parsifal (recently constructed by Andrew Gourlay), and the 3 finished movements of the 9th Symphony.

Long Live the King

7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2024

Hyde Park Community United Methodist Church (Cincinnati)

2:30 p.m. Sunday, April 21, 2024

St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption (Covington) The KSO helps celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the Hyde Park Community United Methodist Church Organ Series. The Casavant organ in Hyde Park has been played by many of the world’s renowned organists. The KSO joins HPCUMC organist Brenda Portman for Alfred Reed’s Allelujah, Laudamus Te, Samuel Barber’s Toccata Festiva and Camille Saint-Säens’ Organ Symphony, paying homage to the king (of instruments). A reserved, ticketed matinée performance will take place at the Cathedral Basilica of the Assumption in Covington (part of the KSO’s subscription series).

The Jumpin’ Jive

7:30 Saturday, May 11, 2024

Greaves Concert Hall, (NKU)

The KSO’s Newport Ragtime Band (specializing in authentic ragtime, blues, Dixieland, early jazz from 1890s-1930s) adds spirituals, boogie-woogie, and tap dancing to an evening of local and national history via amazing music and visuals. Kathy Wade and Deondra Means and other guests will be on board to explore the legacies of black composer/artists Eubie Blake, Lil Hardin Armstrong, James Europe, W.C. Handy, Scott Joplin, Artie

Matthews, Jelly Roll Morton, Clarence Smith, Fats Waller and more. Hep-Hep!

Subscribe Today!

Tickets for each show are $19-35 to experience great musicians, guest artists and innovative programming

unique to our region. For those who need to stay home, the KSO continues live streaming each concert (with

multiple cameras) for the price of a single ticket. Subscribers to all five shows get in-person, preferential

seating, and access to live streams with a $25 savings. Tickets are available online at kyso.org or by phone at (859) 431-6216. Join the KSO for its 32nd Season!

