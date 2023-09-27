KY National Guard, NKU partner to increase support for veterans through Veteran’s Resource Station

Kentucky National Guard members will now have streamlined access to educational support through Northern Kentucky University’s Veterans Resource Station (VRS).

The Kentucky National Guard and NKU will sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to create a partnership allowing the university to work with citizen soldiers to fit their unique needs on the path to graduation.

“The MOU signing between NKU and the KY National Guard is a historical event signifying our commitment to the uniqueness of them being a citizen soldier and college student,” says Rusty Mardis, coordinator of the VRS. “The MOU symbolizes NKU’s dedication to our KY National Guard students to aid them to be successful in college, career and life.”

The partnership will be made official with a signing ceremony today on the NKU campus University Center, room 135.

According to the Kentucky National Guard, such collaborations serve the dual purpose of facilitating their members’ personal growth while also equipping them with skills and knowledge beneficial to their roles in the Guard.

Kentucky’s Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Hal Lamberton will be joined by NKU Interim President Bonita Brown, both of whom will sign the MOU. Also in attendance will be Rusty Mardis, coordinator of the VRS, National Guard service members, military connected and veteran students. The community is also invited to witness the event.

