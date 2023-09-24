Matt and Jennifer Westwood named ‘community health care champions’ for Chelsea Ryann Festival

Staff report

WellCare of Kentucky, one of the companies that manages Medicaid coverage for the state, honored nine people as “community health champions” for their efforts to improve the physical and mental well-being of Kentuckians.

Matt and Jennifer Westwood of NKY were among the winners of one of the eight regional awards.

Gov. Andy Beshear spoke at the event recognizing the health-care professionals who work to improve the quality of life in Kentucky’s communities through service, volunteerism and advocacy.

“All of this year’s nominees are integral partners in supporting the well-being of Kentuckians,” said Beshear. “Thank you to WellCare of Kentucky for continuing to recognize those who go above and beyond in helping their neighbors.”

Matt and Jennifer Westwood who founded the Chelsea Ryann Festival of Hope, were honored for their efforts to spread awareness about mental health, having “turned their pain into purpose.”

“After their daughter’s tragic suicide, they dedicated themselves to helping the students at Lloyd Memorial High School,” according to the press release from WellCare. “Through their fall festival, Chelsea Ryann Festival of Hope, they not only raised funds but also spread awareness about mental health. It is a joyful event where the community comes together, and mental health resources are readily available. Every year, they raise an average of $10,000, which helps the counselors bring in outside help for students in need.”

The Westwoods started their nonprofit foundation in memory of their beloved daughter Chelsea Ryann to help students and families pay for mental health services and other resources they need to overcome adversity.

This year’s festival will be held Sunday, October 22, 2-5 p.m., at Lloyd High School in Erlanger.

For more information and to learn more about Chelsea Ryann’s story, click here.