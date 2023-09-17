National Child Passenger Safety Week coming up: Please assure your car seat is properly installed

Each year, National Child Passenger Safety Week aims to increase awareness for parents and caregivers about the importance of correctly buckling kids in the right seats for their age and size.

“As a dad, I know how hard parents work to help keep children safe, especially on our roadways,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “While this week reminds us to take the proper precautions to keep our kids safe if faced with the unimaginable, our goal is to instill this knowledge and raise awareness year-round.”

Motor vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death for children, and the latest research from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) shows that 46% of car seats are misused.

Common issues are children being in the wrong type of car seat for their age and size, and car seats being installed improperly — both of which leave children vulnerable to injury in a crash.



“Many parents may be surprised to find out their kids aren’t as safe as possible in their vehicles,” said Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray. “We want to provide caregivers with the proper resources in order to feel confident in their actions and decisions when it comes to car seats and booster seats.”

There are certified Child Passenger Safety Technicians who help educate parents and caregivers about the right seats for their kids and help them learn how to install the seats correctly.

To find a technician in Kentucky, visit NHTSA’s car seat inspection location link, call Norton Healthcare at 502-629-7337 or email ncpw@nortonhealthcare.org with your city and/or county.

In Northern Kentucky, these are the certified locations on the list:

• Wilder Fire Department

402 Licking Pike

Wilder, KY 41071

Phone: 859 431-1440 Contact: Dan Thomas

Appointments or drop ins

• Fort Mitchell Fire Department

2355 Dixie Hwy

Fort Mitchell, KY 41017

Phone: 859-331-1267 Contact: Adam Fuller

By appointment only; serving residents of Fort Mitchell, Lakeside Park, and Crestview Hills.

• Florence Fire/EMS

1152 Weaver Road Florence, KY 41042

Phone: 859-647-5660 Contact: Joy Cutter-McVay

• Union Fire Protection District

9611 US Hwy 42 Union, KY 41091

Phone: 859-384-3342 Contact: Andy Wolf

8 a.m.-5 p.m. M-F

Appointments preferred