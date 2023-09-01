NKY Chamber Women’s Initiative Regional Summit will address ‘mentorship,’ speakers announced

NKY Chamber Women’s Initiative’s annual professional development event, the Regional Summit, is almost here – and this year’s event is designed to address a very important topic: mentorship.

Uniquely designed to support professional women of all career stages, Regional Summit, take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 2 at MegaCorp Pavilion in Newport.

“Passing the Mic: Empowering Ourselves & Others” is the theme for this year’s event which will focus on professional development and mentorship. Each of this year’s speakers will help guide attendees through their career goals by providing the tools that they need to mentor themselves and those that will follow them.

“The presentations at this year’s Regional Summit have been carefully curated and designed to equip attendees with invaluable tools for self-mentorship. This can’t-miss event is going to liberate individuals while instilling confidence to guide and support others in their journeys, fostering a ripple effect of empowerment,” said NKY Chamber Women’s Initiative Director, Holly Nibert. “Mentorship is a transformative power that can shape the trajectory of someone’s career and life. The Regional Summit is a day for growth where professional women can come together to share experiences, gain insights and build a supportive community that fosters growth and uplifts others on their journey to success. We can’t wait to see everyone there on November 2nd.”

Now in its eighth year, the Women’s Initiative Regional Summit supports professional women in all stages of their careers including young professionals, mid-career and senior-level professionals and entrepreneurs.

The session speakers include (lineup subject to change):

Morning General Session Speakers:

• Tracy Stokes, Founder of the Tracy Nicole Brand/ Senior Consultant, DEI for St. Elizabeth Healthcare and Catrena Bowman, Executive Director, Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission and Founder, Inspired Fashion

Session Speakers:

• Not Your Mother’s Networking

Beth Conger, Leadership Coach, Beth Conger Coaching

• From Small Talk to Big Opportunities: Cultivating Connections for Personal and Professional Development

Elisabeth Galperin, Owner/Founder, Peak Productivity

• The AI-Proof Leader: How Authenticity Creates a Competitive Edge

Jordyne Carmack, Principal, Jordyne Carmack Communication Coach, L.L.C.

• Overcoming Perfectionism: How to Lead a Life of Excellence

Vitale Buford Hardin, CEO/President, The Hardin Group

Lunch Panelists:

In addition to session speakers, the event will include a lunch panel featuring:

Panel Moderator – Jill Morenz, President and CEO, Aviatra Accelerators

Alison Connor, General Manager, Greenway Innovations, Inc.

Becca McCarter, Senior Manager, External Communications, the E.W. Scripps Company

Erica Shaw, Founder/CEO, Shaw Solutions

Kim Webb, Executive Director, Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky

Tickets to the 2023 Women’s Initiative Regional Summit are $175 for NKY Chamber members, $150 for YPs and $200 for future NKY Chamber members. Registration is required online in advance of the event. To register or for more information, visit www.NKYChamber.com/WISummit.