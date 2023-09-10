NKY Forum presents “AN INSIDE LOOK AT COUNTY GOVERNMENT” on Tuesday, September 12, 9-10 a.m. at the Campbell County Newport Library Branch (901 East 6th Street).

Hear from county administrators, Matt Elberfeld, Matthew Webster, and Joe Shriver.

They’ll also take questions from the moderator and from the audience and will explore not only what county government looks like from the inside, but also what our county administrators consider their top priorities and top challenges.

Coffee and pastries will be available for café attendees.

Please RSVP here — whether you are attending in person or virually.

The NKY Forum is a nonpartisan collaboration of NKU’s Scripps Howard Center for Civic Engagement and the public library districts of Boone, Campbell, and Kenton counties. Its purpose is to focus on public affairs and to foster civil, civic dialogue.

The Forum is committed to introducing Northern Kentucky citizens to our community’s thought leaders.