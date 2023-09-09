NKY residents Paul Edgett, Melody Weil named to board of Cincinnati’s Good Samaritan Foundation

Good Samaritan Foundation announced the addition of three new members to its board of trustees. During their meeting on Sept. 6, the board approved the membership of Paul W. Edgett, III, Sr. Annie Klapheke, SC, and Melody Weil, effective immediately.

“We are pleased to welcome these three individuals to the Good Samaritan Foundation Board of Trustees,” said Mark Walton, Good Samaritan Foundation board secretary. “Each of them brings a wealth of passion for Good Samaritan Hospital and its related entities, paired with exceptional professional experience. Serving on the Board gives trustees the distinct opportunity to forward the mission of Good Samaritan Foundation, and we are confident that Paul, Sr. Annie, and Melody are each bringing forth rich and critical skillsets that will only help advance the work we are doing.”

Edgett has recently retired as the chief business lines officer and senior executive vice president of CommonSpirit Health, where he was responsible for the strategic growth and development of the organization. During his tenure with CommonSpirit, Edgett served on multiple not-for-profit and for-profit boards. In addition to Good Samaritan Foundation, Edgett currently volunteers with SCORE Cincinnati where he serves as a mentor for entrepreneurs and small businesses. Edgett and his wife reside in Villa Hills.

Klapheke ministers as the clinical dietitian at the Good Samaritan Free Health Center, where she has served for six years, providing one-on-one nutrition counseling to patients. Klapheke entered the Sisters of Charity of Cincinnati in 2014. During her time in formation, she lived in Anthony, New Mexico, and worked at New Mexico State University facilitating a family nutrition education program, while also serving with her Sisters at Proyecto Santo Niño in Anapra, Mexico. She professed her final vows as a Sister of Charity in May 2022. Klapheke currently resides in Cincinnati.

Weil is the retired founder, owner, and president of Combined Public Communication, Inc. During her service at Combined Public Communications, Inc., she served as the founding officer and board member of the Ohio Pay Phone Association, board member of the Indian Pay Phone Association, and a member of the American Public Communications Council. Additionally, she has been a part of The Good Samaritans, planning and executing the annual Good Samaritans’ Gala, benefitting Good Samaritan Foundation, since 2018. Weil is a resident of Fort Thomas.

“Each of these individuals has displayed leadership in their respective businesses, throughout the Greater Cincinnati community, and within the TriHealth and Good Samaritan organization,” said Mary Rafferty, Good Samaritan Foundation president and chief executive officer. “As the Foundation focuses on Forever Forward, our current $30 million fundraising effort fueling a new center on the Good Samaritan Hospital Clifton campus, these new trustees will play crucial roles in equipping the Hospital to meet the health care needs of the community for decades to come.”

Good Samaritan Foundation