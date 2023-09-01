Northern Kentucky Drug Strike Force among recipients of grants aimed at curbing illegal drugs

Gov. Andy Beshear announced awards of $2.1 million in grant funding to 14 law enforcement agencies and one nonprofit organization to curb the sale of illegal drugs and fight addiction.

The awards are from Kentucky’s Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) and are federal funds. As the administration works to further decrease drug overdose deaths, JAG funds will again be used to support drug task forces while also supporting prevention programs, drug treatment and education programs, mental health programs and crime victim and witness programs.

Kentucky was recognized earlier this year as only one of eight states to see a decline in drug overdoses last year. That was a decline of more than 5% compared with the previous year and is the first decline since 2018.

“These funds allow us to continue our support for crime victims while aiding law enforcement in their effort to create a better, safer Kentucky,” Gov. Beshear said. “By working together, we can take illegal drugs off the streets and ensure the services provided to affected Kentuckians are second to none.”

In addition to continued support for drug task forces, this year’s awards include support for a de-escalation and conflict resolution training curriculum for law enforcement officers and providing services to the justice-involved population. The funding will serve to further reduce the recidivism rate in Kentucky, which is currently the lowest in the state’s history.

The Governor was joined by the Northern Kentucky Drug Strike Force in making the announcement.

Northern Kentucky Drug Strike Force was awarded $137,791 to pursue drug trafficking organizations that bring illicit drugs into the region from other states, overseas and through South America and Mexico. The task force will also use the funds for their prescription drug box program to decrease drug misuse and availability in the Northern Kentucky area.

“The drug problem facing our nation is a much larger issue than something law enforcement can combat on our own,” said Northern Kentucky Drug Strike Force Director Scott Hardcorn. “The continued success of task forces such as the Northern Kentucky Drug Strike Force is vital for our community members and continued economic development in the commonwealth. JAG funding allows our drug strike force to engage our communities on multiple levels to keep them safe while actively working to disrupt mid-to-upper-level drug trafficking organizations.”

“Kentucky’s law enforcement agencies are the bedrock of our public safety network, and it is imperative they have the resources they need to do the job,” said Justice and Public Safety Cabinet Secretary Kerry Harvey. “We work closely with our law enforcement agencies to protect all Kentuckians. The Governor and I are committed to providing the resources necessary to suppress the availability of illegal drugs and fight addiction.”

A full list of organizations and grants: