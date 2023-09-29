Opal Rooftop Restaurant opens today; ‘experience,’ big views at top of Cov’s Republic Bank Building

Forged from the fires of Covington, Opal Rooftop Restaurant & Bar opens to the public today. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for media and dignitaries will take place at 3 p.m. A VIP, reservation-only happy hour will follow from 4:30–10:30 p.m. that evening. Opal will officially begin accepting reservations on Tuesday, October 3.

Located on the seventh floor of the Republic Bank building at 535 Madison Ave. in Covington, Opal is a rooftop restaurant and bar offering people an elevated, high-touch experience, but not one that’s completely out of reach for guests.

“When people come to Opal, they’re stepping foot into a one-of-a-kind experience, and we believe that’s what really will set us apart,” Owner of Opal, Bill Whitlow, said. “The biggest differentiator is the unmatched 360-degree views of downtown Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky and Grillworks grill, which is the first of its kind in the area. That will allow us to offer some unique, chef-driven menu items surrounded by craft cocktails and a variety of wine selections.”

An Opal is known to be a stone representing love and passion. Just like the gemstone, Opal differs from every angle you approach it. It has unique spaces for dining, happy hours and events.

“People will step off the elevator wondering what they’re walking into. With Opal, people will notice very intentional details throughout the space that change as you move about the restaurant,” said Morgan Whitlow, Owner of Opal. “Think fun pops of color set to a dark backdrop, intricate light fixtures, reflective materials to highlight the grill, and several very different but cohesive nooks throughout the space for our guests to enjoy at every occasion. All of us have poured our hearts and souls into this place. We can’t wait to welcome guests to experience all Opal has to offer.”

Opal is a chef-driven, casual fine-dining experience. It features an open-fire grill and wine-forward menu. The Grillworks grill is a unique centerpiece, one of the only ones within a two-hour radius of Cincinnati, and really drives the menu options.

“With the grill being Opal’s centerpiece, there’s a world of options we can create with it,” Eric Polhamus, Opal’s Executive Chef, said. “All of Bill and Morgan’s restaurants are very focused on community and hospitality and we know the menu and service here will reflect that. The menu will feature dishes made from fresh, local fare and products. Our craft cocktail menu has been perfectly curated to complement the wood-fired dishes and we have a list of excellent wines that pair well with them too. We can’t wait to welcome the community to dine with us.”

Opal is the third installment in the portfolio of Bill and Morgan Whitlow. Valet parking is available on weekends only. To learn more about how to make reservations, and details on the menu and upcoming website, visit Opal’s Facebook at facebook.com/OpalRooftop.

Opal Rooftop Restaurant & Bar