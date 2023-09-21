Point/Arc’s Boots and Brews moves to new venue, features country music’s Taylor Austin Dye

A new venue and Country Music singing sensation Taylor Austin Dye highlight the fifth-annual Point/Arc’s Boots and Brews, presented by Cincinnati radio’s country giant, WUBE – B105, 105.1 FM.

The Newport Car Barn, 1102 Brighton Street (Newport) will be the site for the

event set for Saturday, October 14th – with doors opening at 6 p.m.

Country star Taylor Austin Dye, a Booneville native – she has opened for Wynonna Judd —has her new album releasing September 22 with Bible Belt and RIP.

Billy Brown and Ben Maile will serve as opening acts for the evening festivities.

Boots and Brews is a Country/Western theme event and serves as a fundraising event for The Point/Arc.

“Non-stop music and dancing are the order of the evening program,” said Jill Disken, Coordinator for Boots and Brews. “Food trucks will be on-site for bites.”

Tickets for the event are $50 and include one drink ticket and valet parking. Tickets may be purchased at: 859-491-9191 Ext. 110.

“Sponsors are the key to our events,” said Judi Gerding, Founder and President of The Point/Arc. “And while B105 is our media sponsor, Granite World is a major presenter of the event for us.”

The Point/Arc was founded by a group of parents fighting for the educational rights of their children, who were diagnosed with an intellectual and developmental (I/DD) disability. The mission – to help people with disabilities achieve their highest potential educationally, socially, residentially, and vocationally. More than this, The Point/Arc has been an organization that identifies gaps in services and provides care and support to fill these gaps – even when government funding sources are not available.

“Thanks to an extremely generous community,” Gerding said, “All Point/Arc programs continue to grow year-after-year.”

The Point/Arc