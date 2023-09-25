Prep Sports Report: Walton-Verona girls reach title game in All “A” Classic state soccer tournament

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

The Walton-Verona girls soccer team made it to the championship match of the All “A” Classic state tournament for the first time on Sunday and lost to Bardstown Bethlehem, 3-0, to bring home the runner-up trophy.

In the first two rounds of the small school state tournament, the Bearcats (13-2-2) defeated Lexington Sayre, 4-3, and St. Henry, 1-0. But they were unable to score against Bethlehem, a team that has won five titles and compiled a 31-6 record in 11 state tournament appearances.

Walton-Verona junior Campbell Christy had three goals and one assist in her team’s three matches. She was named to the state all-tournament team along with teammates Macey Sawyer, Trinity Bauwens and Kassie Evans.

The St. Henry players who received all-tournament awards were Jane Knollman and Chloe Shae. They led the Crusaders to a 5-0 win over Lexington Christian in the first round.

Louisville Collegiate won the boys All “A” Classic state title for the seventh time in eight appearances. Newport Central Catholic lost to Murray, 2-1, in the first round.

This is the final week of the regular season for boys and girls soccer teams. Pairings for several of next week’s district tournaments will be finalized after matches played over the next few days.

Notre Dame rallies to win volleyball showdown with St. Henry

Notre Dame won a tight four-set battle against St. Henry in the Playing for a Purpose volleyball match on Friday that’s become a major fundraiser for a local foundation that supports breast cancer research and awareness.

After St. Henry won the first set, 28-26, Notre Dame took the next three by scores of 27-25, 25-21 and 25-15 to push its record to 18-1. The kill leaders were St. Henry senior Alivia Skidmore with 16 and Notre Dame junior Ava Tilden with 13.

Both of those players have already made college commitments. Skidmore will continue her career at Western Kentucky next year and Tilden accepted a scholarship offer from Xavier.

Earlier this month, Notre Dame defeated St. Henry, 2-1, at the Louisville Invitational Volleyball Tournament. In the last statewide coaches poll, the Pandas were No. 3 and the Crusaders (22-8) were No. 7.

If the teams meet again it will be in next month’s 9th Region tournament. Notre Dame won region and state championships in 2020 and 2022. St. Henry did the same in 2021.

CovCath boys cross country team wins meet without top runner

Covington Catholic’s cross country team won the boys title at the Diocese of Covington Championships on Saturday at Villa Madonna without junior Will Sheets, who was last year’s Class 3A state champion.

With Sheets sidelined by an injury, the Colonels placed first in the boys team standings with 38 points, followed by Villa Madonna (50), Brossart (63) and St. Henry (77).

Brossart senior Nathan Ruth won the boys race in 16:20 and St. Henry senior Luke Durrett placed second (16:27). The next three finishers were CovCath runners Joe Mayer, Michael Zechella and Nolan Bonta, who led their team to the title.

St. Henry won the girls meet with five runners among the top nine finishers. The first two across the line were St. Henry junior Mackenzie McMain (21:26) and Villa Madonna sophomore Lena Schroeder (21:33). The next three finishers were St. Henry teammates Jordyn Brockman, Alex Reis and Molly Kamer.