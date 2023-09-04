Road report: No roadwork today, but here’s what KYTC District 6 reports for the rest of the week

No roadwork today, but the KYTC District 6 reports on what to expect for the rest of the week as work is underway. Be watchful of closures and delays — and construction workers.

DISTRICTWIDE

• VARIOUS ROUTES: Street sweeping for the month of August is now complete.



• VARIOUS ROUTES: Districtwide thermoplastic retrace is underway. Contractors will waterblast existing intersection markings (stop bars, crosswalks, turn lane arrows). Crews will work from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. This year, crews will primarily work on routes around Campbell, Kenton and Grant Counties. Thermoplastic Retrace Schedule:

Work still continues on KY 1120 (E. 10th Street/ Memorial Parkway ) from Newport Pavilion Shopping Center to N. Fort Thomas Avenue. Crews will then shift to KY 371 from KY 8 (River Road) to KY 17 (Madison Pike).

• VARIOUS ROUTES: Districtwide striping begins is underway on various routes within the district: Boone, Bracken, Campbell, Carroll, Gallatin, Grant, Harrison, Kenton, Owen, Pendleton, and Robertson. Most work will occur during daytime working hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Routes with higher traffic volume will be completed during nights or weekends to minimize traffic impacts. Contractors are currently striping in:

• Day & Night Shift: Boone, Campbell, Kenton, and Owen counties.

Interstate routes will be complet ed first followed by primary state routes then secondary routes. Striping is a slow-moving mobile operation. Motorists should slow down and expect slow moving traffic in mobile work zones. Please avoid driving over fresh, wet paint.

I-471 RESURFACING UPDATE

The listed nights of work below will require a single lane closure at 8 p.m., and a double lane closure at 11 p.m. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. Lane/Ramp closures will be in place from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Wednesday, Sept. 6: I-471 southbound right/middle lane closure south of Memorial Parkway to south of the I-471 and I-275 interchange. Additionally, the on-ramp from US 27 (Alexandria Pike) to I-471 southbound will be CLOSED.

Thursday, Sept. 7: I-471 northbound right lane closure south of US 27 (Alexandria Pike) to the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge. Additionally, the I-471 southbound on-ramps from US 27 and Grand Avenue will be CLOSED.



Friday, Sept. 8: the I-471 southbound on-ramps from Memorial Parkway and KY 8 (Bellevue/Dayton exit) will be CLOSED from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

WEEKEND BLITZ

• Friday, Sept. 8 at 8 p.m. through Monday, Sept. 11 at 5 a.m.: I-471 southbound left two lanes will be closed from the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge to south of the I-471/I-275 interchange. Additionally, there will be a right lane closure on I-471 northbound from south of the Grand Avenue exit to the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge. NOTE: All lanes/ramps will reopen to traffic at 5 a.m. These dates/times are weather permitting. KYTC will advise if any delays are incurred due to inclement weather. Further information regarding this construction project can be located in the Campbell County section of the Roadshow.

BOONE – KENTON COUNTIES



• KY 536 (Mt. Zion Road) Corridor 13.2 – 14.7/ 0 – 1 mile-marker – The road is being widened from two to four lanes between U.S. 25 (Dixie Highway) and KY 1303 (Turkeyfoot Road). Watch for flaggers and a single lane closure in the work zone.

Two roundabouts will be built: at the intersection of Mt. Zion and Sigmon Lane and on Mt. Zion Road approximately one-third of a mile west of Turkeyfoot Road. Project completion is the end of 2023.

CAMPBELL – PENDLETON COUNTIES

• U.S. 27 (0 – 1 mile-marker) – The safety improvement project on U.S. 27. focused on three various intersections is now complete.

GALLATIN – CARROLL COUNTIES

• Interstate 71 Northbound/Southbound 38.82 – 59.86 mile points – Crews are working on an emergency maintenance project, addressing base failures, milling and resurfacing on portions of I-71. This work will require overnight single lane closures from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. All lanes will remain open, in both directions, during daytime hours. Crews will be working Sunday through Thursday. This project is currently on Phase 3. Phase 1 and 2 is now complete. Phase 1: Trimble/Carroll County line (38.82 mile point) to north of the Carrollton exit (44.97 mile point). Crews will work on the right southbound lane first. Then, crews will switch to the right northbound lane in the project area beginning at the Trimble/Carroll County line. This process will continue by addressing the left southbound lane, followed by the left northbound lane. – Complete Phase 2: north of the Carrollton exit (44.54 mile point) to the 59.86 mile point—about two miles north of the Sparta/Warsaw exit. Following phase 1 completion, crews will begin on the right northbound lane in the project area. Once completed, they’ll switch over to the right southbound lane. They’ll then repeat the process on the left lane northbound, and then southbound. – Complete Phase 3: this phase will address surface level milling and patching in the project area. KYTC will advise motorists of any upcoming lane closures once this phase is scheduled. The target completion date is set for October 2023.

GRANT – KENTON COUNTIES

• Interstate 75 Northbound – 164-169.4 mile points – A resurfacing project is underway on I-75 northbound from one mile south of the Crittenden exit to the Boone/Kenton Co. line. Crews will be working on pavement repairs and resurfacing, drainage repairs, guardrail work, cross slope correction and erosion repairs. Motorists should expect northbound traffic to be down to two lanes in the project area during daytime hours. Ramp modifications are in place at the Crittenden exit on-ramp to I-75 northbound requiring a faster merge. Motorists are advised to drive carefully on the ramp and through/near the work zone. Beginning Tuesday, Aug. 15 at 9 p.m., crews will perform a traffic switch. Traffic will shift to the right two lanes of I-75 south of the project area. Work on the northbound lanes of I-75 is expected to take place through the end of 2023. In 2024, crews will address any remaining work on northbound lanes, and then switch to southbound lanes in the same project area. This project is expected to be completed by November 2024.

BOONE COUNTY

• I-275 – 1.58 – 7.25 mile points – A resurfacing project on I-275 will begin Sunday, Aug. 27. The project will include partial/full-depth concrete patching and diamond grinding. Additionally, the KY 3076 (Mineola Pike), KY 212 (Airport Access Road), and KY 237 (Hebron) on/off exit ramps will be resurfaced. The project will require the off-ramp from I-275 westbound to KY 212 (Airport Access Road) to be temporarily closed on pre-approved scheduled weekends. KYTC will make an announcement via press release/social media ahead of the closure to keep motorists informed, and provide detour information during the closure. Traffic may be reduced to one lane in each direction during the following times: Weeknights from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. and Weekends from 9 p.m. Friday, until 5 a.m. the following Monday.

The contractor will maintain a minimum of two lanes of traffic in each direction at all other times. The project is expected to be completed by June 30, 2024.



• I-71 – 69.92 – 76.43 mile points – crews will work overnight on a maintenance project on I-71 from the I-75 interchange to the Gallatin County line. This work will require a single lane closure from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Crews will work beginning Sunday, Aug. 20 through Sept. 15. Work will only be performed on mainline I-71 in the project area. Access to the weight station will be maintained.

• KY 1017 (Aero Parkway/Turfway Road) 1.7 – 3.9 mile-marker – A resurfacing project on KY 1017 from KY 3159 (Ted Bushelman Blvd.) to U.S. 25 (Dixie Highway) is now complete. Final thermo striping will be installed next week.





• US 42 – 10.1 – 12.66 mile-marker – A resurfacing project is underway on US 42 between Beechwood Lane/Harvey Quast Drive and north of KY 536 (Mt. Zion Road). All work will be performed between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Evening/overnight single lane closures should be expected in both directions. One lane of traffic will be maintained in each direction during working hours. All lanes will reopen by 6 a.m. The project is expected to be completed by Oct. 15, 2023.

• KY 536 (Hathaway Road) 9.2 – 9.6 mile point – a widening project on KY 536 from Spruce Lane to Canoe Drive is in progress. Crews will be working on the south side of KY 536 from 9 a.m. t o 3 p.m. to provide a new access point to the Ballyshannon subdivision. Temporary traffic signals have been removed and the project area is open to two way traffic. Flaggers will be on-site during working hours to guide motorsits around the work area. This project has a completion date of November 2023.



• KY 3060 (Frogtown Road) 1.4 – 2.03 mile points – A safety improvement project on KY 3060 from Donora Drive to Station Lane is in progress. Crews will be working from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on a project to straighten the curve east of Triple Crown Blvd., improve sight distan ce, improve drainage by adding culverts, and resurface the road in the project area. Daytime single lane closures will be in place. Flaggers will be in place on both ends of the construction site to guide traffic safely through the work zone. This project has a completion date of November 2023.

PROJECT UPDATE: A three-week closure on KY 3060, between Triple Crown Blvd. and Station Lane, will take place from Sept. 5 to Sept. 26. to allow crews to perform work on the east end of the ongoing safety improvement project. Motorists should follow the signed detour or take an alternative route to avoid the closure. Message boards are in place to notify the public of the three-week closure. Signed detour: KY 3060 East: KY 536 (Mt. Zion Road), U.S. 42, KY 3060 – KY 3060 access ends after reaching Triple Crown Blvd. and KY 3060 West: KY 536 (Mt. Zion Road), U.S. 25, KY 3060 – KY 3060 access ends after reaching Station Lane The Triple Crown Blvd. access point will remain open to traffic during the closure.

• KY 236 (Donaldson Highway) 0.0 – 1.6 mile-marker – A widening and safety improvement project on KY 236 (Donaldson Highway) between KY 842 (Houston Road) and KY 3076 (Mineola Pike) is in progress. The project will widen the 2-mile stretch of road to five lanes with curb and gutter, including two through-lanes in each direction with a center turn lane. A sidewalk and multiuse path also will be added. The project has a completion date of September 2025.





• KY 3076 (Mineola Pike) 0.0 – 0.9 mile-marker – A widening and improvement project on KY 3076 (Mineola Pike) is in progress. A new traffic diversion is in place on Mineola Pike. The two-lane traffic diversion runs south of the existing Mineola Pike from Olympic Boulevard to Circleport Drive. The traffic diversion will be in place for 3-4 months. The project will widen the road to 5-lanes and add a sidewalk on the southside of the road and a multiuse path on the northside. Two lanes of traffic will be maintained throughout the project. Motorists should watch for crews and equipment in the work zone. This project has a estimated completion date of October 2023.



• I-71/75 SB and NB (178 – 169.4 mile-marker) – A resurfacing project is in progress on a 6-mile section between Mt. Zion Rd (KY 536) interchange and the I-71/75 split in Walton. In addition, an approximately 3-mile section of I-75 will be repaved between the split and the Boone/Kenton County line. This project is estimated to be complete by Summer 2023. For more information, visit DrivingNKYProgress.



• KY 536 (Mt Zion Road) Double Crossover Diamond (DCD) interchange – Construction is in progress between Tiburon Drive and US 25 (Dixie Highway). Construction will continue through 2023, weather permitting.

• U.S. 25 Dixie Highway SPUI – The U.S. 25 Dixie Highway/Richwood Road SPUI is NOW OPEN.

• KY 338 (Richwood Road) Double Crossover Diamond (DCD) interchange – Even though the new interchange pattern is now in place there will still be heavy construction activity happening throughout the project area until the end of 2023.

BRACKEN COUNTY

• KY 1951 (South of Snag Creek Road) 2.44 mile marker – On Thursday Dec. 1, 2022, KY 1951 was closed at Snag Creek. The road will be closed to through traffic until further notice to repair the bridge. Please take alternate route.



• KY 8 (Mary Ingles Highway W) 3.59 – 13.95 mile-marker – A safety improvement project on KY 8 from Willow Creek Road to Big Bracken Creek bridge just east of KY 19 is in progress. Motorists should expect traffic impacts during different phases of construction within the project limits. This project has a completion date of October 31, 2023.

PROJECT UPDATE: A single lane closure will be in place between Locust Creek Bridge and Locust Creek Road (7.1 mile point) beginning on Thursday, Aug. 17, to allow crews to repair a slide in the project limits. Flaggers will be on-site to direct traffic around the work zone. In the coming weeks, temporary traffic signals will also be installed to direct traffic, which will be in operation 24/7. The slide repair work is expected to be completed by Sept. 30, 2023.

CAMPBELL COUNTY

• I-471 Northbound/Southbound) – 0.0 – 4.75 mile point – A resurfacing project is underway and includes resurfacing I-471 northbound and southbound, exit on/off ramps, the ramps from I-275 to I-471, and a small portion of KY 471 on the southern end of the project. This will entail overnight and weekend lane closures. Lane closures will be permitted during the following times: On I-471 Northbound/Southbound:

Weekdays: single lane closures between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Traffic may be reduced to one lane beginning at 11 p.m. All lanes must reopen by 5 a.m.

Weekends: beginning Friday at 8 p.m. through Monday at 5 a.m., traffic in a single direction of I-471 may be reduced to one lane.

Only one closure in a single direction may be in place at any time.

Exit Ramps:

All work on two-lane ramps will be performed using part-width construction while maintaining one lane of traffic.

Single lane closures on two lane ramps can take place between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m.

Overnight single lane ramps may be closed between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. No two ramps in the same direction will be closed the same evening.

KYTC will advise motorists ahead of any exit ramp closures. Two-way traffic will be maintained during the entirety of the project.



• U.S. 27 (Alexandria Pike) – 16.33 – 16.51 mile point – The widening project on U.S. 27 from Johns Hill Road to Marshall Lane is nearing completion. A traffic switch to fully reopen U.S. 27 will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 5 from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Both northbound and southbound U.S. 27 will be reduced to one lane during these hours. The route will fully reopen by 7 a.m. Motorists should expect delays and consider an alternate route during the traffic switch.



• KY 9 (AA Highway) – 12.43 – 14.93 mile points – A resurfacing project on KY 9 is underway. Motorists should expect single lane closures during the working hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Additionally, evening/overnight single lane closures should be expected during the working hours of 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. One lane of traffic in each direction will be maintained at all times during working hours. The project is expected to be completed by Nov. 15, 2023.



• KY 915 (Licking Pike) – 2.32 – 5.88 mile points – A resurfacing project is underway on KY 915 (Licking Pike) between KY 10 and the Riffle Creek Bridge. All work will be performed between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. A single lane closure will be in place, and a flagger will guide traffic safely through the work zone during working hours. The project is expected to be completed by Sept. 8, 2023.



• KY 1120 (North/South Fort Thomas Avenue) – 3.8 – 5.8 mile point – a resurfacing project on KY 1120 beginning near Highlands High School to U.S. 27 is in progress. A majority of the work on this resurfacing project is complete. There is one small section that is scheduled to be finished in the beginning of October due to utility work in the area. When work starts back up a single lane closure will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. One lane in each direction will be maintained at all times. Flaggers will be used for traffic control through the work zone. This project has a completion date of mid-October.

GALLATIN COUNTY

• I-71 SB/NB (59.9 – 69.9 mile-marker) – A resurfacing project is in progress on a section of interstate between the Boone County line and KY 35 near the Kentucky Speedway. Work days are Sunday night through Friday morning, weather permitting. Motorists should watch for lane closures and crews in both directions during the project. This project has an anticipated completion date of Summer 2023.

I-71 Southbound: Crews will be working from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and then continuing overnight from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. One lane will be closed while those crews continue resurfacing work and other tasks along the project area.



• U.S. 42 (3.1 – 4.6 mile-marker) – US 42 through the project area has fully reopened to ALL traffic (non-commercial/commercial vehicles). This full reopening took place two months ahead of the project’s estimated completion date. Crews may need to occasionally return to the project for seeding, etc. KYTC will advise of any traffic impacts ahead of these work periods.

GRANT COUNTY



• I-75 Southbound (145.5 – 151.1 mile-marker)/Northbound (148 – 150 mile-marker) – Road repairs on I-75 between the Williamstown and Corinth exits are now complete.



HARRISON COUNTY

• Old Lair Road (CR 1124) – A bridge replacement project on Old Lair Road (County Route 1124) is underway. A road closure will be in place until the end of April 2024. A signed detour will be in place to guide motorists around the work zone.



KENTON COUNTY

• KY 1829 (Richardson Road) – 1.26 – 2.225 mile points – A daytime single lane closure is in place as part of an ongoing safety improvement project. Richardson Road will be down to one lane between the working hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. from Bramblewood Drive to Circlewood Drive. Flaggers will be in place to guide traffic safely through the work zone. Crews will focus on ditching/shouldering, replacing guardrail, and replacing culverts to improve drainage. The project is expected to be completed by October 15, 2023.



• I-71/75 and I-275 Interchange – A bridge inspection will begin on Sunday, Sept. 3. The inspection will take place in the general area of the 83-84 mile markers on I-275, the 184-185 mile markers on I-71/75, and the flyover/ground ramps at the I-71/75 and I-275 interchange. Work will be performed between the hours of 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Below is a tentative schedule for the work being performed. Lane/Ramp/Shoulder Closures (weather permitting):

Tuesday, Sept. 5

I-275 eastbound left lane and shoulder from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.

I-71/75 southbound left lane and shoulder from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.



The inspection is expected to be completed by Wednesday, Sept. 6.

I-71/75 and I-275 Interchange — A bridge overlay project is scheduled to begin Tuesday, Sept. 5. Crews will be milling, replacing joints, hydro blasting and pouring the overlay. The following is a list of bridges included in the project:

• I-275 westbound & eastbound

• I-71/75 northbound & southbound

• I-275 westbound to I-71/75 southbound

• I-275 eastbound to I-71/75 northbound

On Tuesday, Sept. 5 at 9 a.m., crews will begin setting up lane closures on I-275 westbound. The left two lanes of I-275 westbound will be closed west of the exit to I-71/75 (83.25 mile point). The right lane of traffic will be maintained through the project area. Crews will begin by working on the left side of the bridge. The I-275 westbound bridge work is expected to take 60 days. KYTC will advise motorists ahead of scheduled work on the other ramps/bridges during the project, and what traffic impacts the work will entail. This project is separate from the bridge safety inspection scheduled to begin Sunday, Sept. 3. The project is expected to be completed by Nov. 30, 2023.

• KY 2044 (Marshall Road) – 0.0 – 1.28 mile points – A resurfacing project on Marshall Road between KY 16 and Petty Road is now complete.



• Intersection of KY 536 (Visalia Road) and KY 177 (Decoursey Pike) – 9.17 mile point of KY 177 – A safety improvement project will begin on Monday, Aug. 7. This project will include single lane closures on both KY 536 and KY 177. Flaggers will be used to guide traffic safely through the work zone. Crews will be working between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. The project will include raising the approach from KY 536 eastbound to KY 177. The project is expected to be completed by Oct. 15, 2023.

• U.S. 25 (4.9 mile-marker) – A widening project on U.S. 25 just south of Walton to provide access to the Walton Industrail Development is now complete.



• KY 1501 (Hands Pike) – Construction on a new, two-lane road that will realign Hands Pike from the KY 17 (Madison Pike) an d KY 3035 (Old Madison Pike) intersection to Crystal Lake Drive is now complete. Be aware when traveling through the area as crews finish installing signage. KYTC will advise if additional corrective work may cause future traffic impacts.

PENDLETON COUNTY

• KY 159 – 4.68 – 8.35 mile points – A preventative maintenance project will begin on Thursday, Sept. 7 on KY 159 from the north end of Little Kincaid Creek Bridge extending north to KY 177. Crews will be performing a cape seal project between the hours of 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. A single lane closure will be in place, and a flagger will guide traffic safely through the work zone during working hours. This project is expected to be completed by Sept. 15, 2023. After a cape seal treatment, roadways will contain some loose aggregate and produce a slight increase in driving noise for a short period until a smooth riding surface is applied.

• KY 177 – 4.01 – 9.60 mile points – A resurfacing project will begin on Wednesday, Sept. 6 on KY 177 from U.S. 27 extending north to the Kenton County Line. Crews will begin by performing base failure repairs in various sections of the project area, followed by resurfacing between the hours of 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. A single lane closure will be in place, and a flagger will guide traffic through the work zone during working hours. This project is expected to be completed by Nov. 15, 2023.



WORK ZONE TIPS

1. Expect the unexpected.

2. Slow down.

3. Don’t tailgate. Keep a safe distance between you and the car ahead of you.

4. Keep a safe distance between your vehicle and the construction workers and equipment.

5. Pay attention to the signs in a construction zone.

6. Obey road crew flaggers.

7. Stay alert and minimize distractions.

8. Keep up with the traffic flow.

9. Navigate traffic with GoKY, TRIMARC, or via Waze on your smartphone!

10. Check our social media to plan ahead before your travels on Facebook or Twitter.

11. Knowing where the construction zones are prior to the trip can minimize frustration and delays.

12. Be patient and stay calm.

