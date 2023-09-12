Ryle High School Tournament of Bands returns Sept. 23 will seven music programs from across region

The Ryle Marching Band will feature music programs from across Kentucky this fall during its annual Ryle High School Tournament of Bands September 23.

The school will host seven marching bands from across the region to participate in the Kentucky Music Educators Association sanctioned tournament.

“The Larry A. Ryle High School Tournament of Bands continues to be one of the finest marching band events in our Commonwealth,” said Joe Craig, Ryle’s director of bands. “This year’s event features seven of Kentucky’s finest bands, four of which were 2022 KMEA State Finalist Bands. Our adjudication panel consists of eight nationally renowned judges, many of whom judge Drum Corps International, Winter Guard International, and Bands of America events on an annual basis. Simply put, if you are a fan of marching band, you will want to be at Ryle High School on Saturday, September 23.”

The National Anthem will be played at 1:30 p.m. with the first band of the day taking the field at 2 p.m. Bands participating in the tournament represent seven Kentucky high schools: Williamstown, Lloyd Memorial, Beechwood, Grant County, Conner, Bourbon County, and Lafayette.

The preliminary competition begins at 2 p.m., with the finals competition at 7:00 p.m. Both series will feature all seven competing bands, though the order of performance in the finals competition will be dependent on placement in the preliminary competition. The Ryle Marching Raiders will perform their 2023 show, “Unrequited” in exhibition prior to the 9:30 p.m. awards ceremony.

Proceeds from RTOB will be used to support the school’s variety of top-notch band programs with instrument purchase and maintenance, instructors, and professional clinicians. In addition to marching band, Ryle offers winter guard, jazz band and pep band as extra-curricular activities, while there are several concert band classes offered within the school curriculum. Ryle’s concert bands typically earn top ratings in district assessments conducted by the Kentucky Music Educators Association each year.

Sponsors of the 2023 RTOB:

• Legacy Sponsor: Pilot Company

• Signature Sponsor: Nabi Electric

• Crescendo Sponsors: Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee Truck, Heaven Sent Photography, and Kona Ice

• Accent Sponsor: Wert Music

• Overture Sponsor: Vintage Business Solutions

All admission tickets are for general seating and will be sold at the gate for $10 for those 12 and older, and $5 for those 55 and older, and are free for children 11 and younger. The tournament takes place at Borland Stadium at Ryle High School, located 10379 U.S. 42 in Union.

A full schedule and more information about the Ryle Tournament of Bands can be accessed at

ryleband.com.

Ryle Marching Band