Safran Landing Systems in Walton to expand its manufacturing facility — adding 92 high-wage jobs

Gov. Andy Beshear highlighted continued growth in the Commonwealth’s expansive manufacturing industry with Safran Landing Systems Kentucky announcing an expansion of its Boone County facility, creating 92 well-paying jobs.

“The economic momentum Kentucky is seeing is a direct result of tremendous growth among our largest and most vital industries, and manufacturing and aerospace are at the center of that growth,” said Gov. Beshear. “We continue to see quality companies like Safran Landing Systems expanding to meet growing customer demand, and that is a recipe for long-term success for our economy. I want to thank Safran Landing System’s leadership for their belief in the Commonwealth and look forward to their continued growth in our state.”

Since the end of the pandemic, airline traffic has strongly restarted and the demand for carbon composite brakes continues to steeply increase. Safran Landing Systems will expand its Boone County facility to meet that demand.

“Safran Landing Systems is a key contributor to the Kentucky aerospace manufacturing industry, as reflected by our steady growth over the years,” said Philippe Garnier, CEO and general manager of Safran Landing Systems Kentucky. “This new investment will allow us to bolster our manufacturing capabilities with the addition of new equipment and strengthen our workforce to meet increased production volumes as we support our U.S. military and commercial customers. We are proud of our 24-year history of creating jobs and bringing specialized manufacturing skills to the local economy, which has been made possible through the support of the state and local authorities.”

Safran Landing Systems Kentucky produces and refurbishes advanced carbon composite brake disks and produces aluminum alloy wheels and brakes for large commercial and military aircraft.

The initial carbon site construction was completed in 1999 with wheel and brake construction following in 2007. In 2016, a major expansion project was launched to increase the carbon capacity of the company by 50%.

The company has now invested in excess of $300 million in the Boone County site and employs 340 Kentucky workers.

Boone County Judge/Executive Gary Moore congratulated Safran Landing Systems on its newest expansion in Northern Kentucky.

“Safran Landing Systems continues to demonstrate its commitment to Northern Kentucky with multiple expansions since opening in 2000. We’re grateful for the company’s dedication to our community and providing good-paying jobs in Boone County,” Moore said.

BE NKY Growth Partnership CEO Lee Crume noted that Kentucky was the No. 2 exporter of aerospace products and parts in 2022.

“Safran Landing Systems is an important player in our region’s high-growth aerospace manufacturing sector. We appreciate the company’s leadership continuing to invest in the Cincinnati region and its partnerships with our education institutions to train high school students and young adults through its programs with Ignite Institute and Gateway Community & Technical College,” said Crume

Safran Landing Systems’ investment and planned job creation furthers recent economic momentum in the Commonwealth.

Office of the Governor