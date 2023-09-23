The Bean Bash to celebrate 50th Anniversary Sept. 30 in new location at Erlanger Lions Club in Florence

Staff Report

The Bean Bash, an annual fundraiser benefiting disabled children and adults in the Northern Kentucky region, will celebrate it’s 50th anniversary September 30.

What began in 1974 as a political event started by State Represenative Bill McBee and a small group of individuals, has grown into one of the Northern Kentucky’s largest annual fundraisers drawing thousands of attendees and volunteers.

The Bean Bash event has raised over $3,400,000, with 100% of those proceeds going directly to the Special Olympics of NKY, BAWAC Community Rehabilitation Center, New Perceptions and Easterseals Redwood.

The event will take place from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, September 30 at the Erlanger Lions Club, located at 5996 Belair Dr. in Florence.

“The 50th anniversary is a huge accomplishment,” said Bean Bash President, Donnie Martin. “We’ve moved locations a few times, but I’m really excited to be at the Erlanger Lions facility this year. The new spot is in a central location and Lions Club has been a long-time supporter of The Bean Bash.”

In addition to feature-foods like bean soup, concession snacks, and shaved ice, the Bean Bash will also have drinks for kids and adult beverages. The event will offer hundreds of silent action items, a live auction, games for kids, live music and much more.

Admission to The Bean Bash is $7, with children under 10 admitted free.

For more details, visit The Bean Bash Facebook Page, or email TheBeanBash@Gmail.com.